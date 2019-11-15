For the 45th time, Defiance College will host the annual Purple and Gold Tournament at the Karl H. Weaner Center on campus as the Yellow Jackets get the early part of their non-conference schedule going.
DC enters tonight and Saturday’s contests with two wins in three tries and a 1-0 mark in the regular season, following a one-point exhibition win over NAIA Concordia (Mich.) and a loss to Division I Ball State ahead of Tuesday’s one-point victory against Westminster at home, 75-74.
“I do think it’s still a work in progress this early in the year, but we made strides in handling the ups and downs of the games,” said fifth-year coach Scott Cutter. “We’re getting better at that. That’s a skill. Teams that win, it’s not by chance it’s being able to weather other teams’ storms.”
Friday will tip things off at 5 p.m. between Defiance and Spalding University while Great Lakes Christian College and Olivet will match up at 7 p.m.
The Purple and Gold Tournament will tip off in November after traditionally being played in late December, a move that had been in the works for a couple of years now.
Defiance will compete in the tournament, aiming for the program’s first tourney victory since beating Illinois Tech and Heidelberg in 2014-15 in a season that saw the Jackets run all the way to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Before that year, the last tournament title was earned in 2011-12.
The Jackets are familiar with Spalding in a limited fashion, with only one all-time meeting between the two schools. However, that meeting came last season in a non-conference matchup at Spalding’s campus in Louisville, Ky., won by the Jackets, 73-72.
Sophomores Marell Jordan and Tyler Andrew each scored 13 points in that victory a season ago and have been major leaders in the Jackets’ early-season success.
The two schools do have a common thread as Spalding lost its regular-season opener to Hanover 68-58 at home in a game the Golden Eagles led by six at the half.
5-10 junior guard Marcus Montgomery hit four treys against Hanover and led Spalding with 22 points while another 5-10 junior guard Robert Bendingfield added 13 points and four assists.
The two squads will feel growing pains early with Defiance rostering 12 freshmen and six sophomores while Spalding lists seven seniors, two sophomores, three juniors and no seniors on their roster.
“Having played them last year, we are a little familiar,” said Cutter. “They have the core of their team back. They’re really quick and athletic and they play very fast. They have a couple guards that can go for 20 or 30 points in a night.
“On the defensive end, (Spalding head coach Kevin) Gray does a great job of getting his guys to go on defense.”
For Defiance, Sean Tyson led the way in the win over Westminster with 20 points and six assists in the contest as the Yellow Jackets rained down 13 makes from outside the arc. Tyson hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 6.2 seconds left in regulation to help power the Jackets to the victory.
Tyson netted a team-best six points in an 87-43 exhibition loss at Ball State but hit double digits against Concordia with 11 markers. Andrew will be leaned on in the scoring column after netting 18 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer, against Concordia while also hitting double figures with 11 against Westminster.
“It’s happening every day in practice,” said Cutter of the team’s growth. “We’re still evaluating the players and what their roles are. Yesterday was only our 25th practice so we’re still pretty early on. We’re looking at our improvement and just getting better day to day.”
The DC-Spalding winner will face a team from Michigan regardless of result in the Purple and Gold championship game at 5 p.m.
That second semifinal contest will be played at 7 p.m. Friday between Division III Olivet College and Great Lakes Christian College, a National Christian College Athletic Association Division II team from Delta Township, Michigan.
GLCC has played three regular-season games and a pair of exhibitions so far, totaling a 1-4 mark between them. In the three regular-season contests, the Crusaders have averaged 83.3 points per game, led by Elijah Kess’ 20 points a night.
Defiance and Great Lakes have never played, a stark contrast to the 45 all-time meetings between DC and Olivet. If Defiance and Olivet match up, the teams will tally their 46th meeting in a series led by the Jackets, 39-6.
The Comets of Olivet College will play their first regular season contest of the year Friday following a 68-66 exhibition loss to St. Clair County Community College on Nov. 5 before falling at Davenport 95-74 on Nov. 12.
