Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%.