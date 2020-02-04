The first time Defiance College locked up with Transylvania this season, the Yellow Jackets managed to shrink a sizeable deficit but fell just short in a seven-point loss.
In Saturday’s rematch at the Karl H. Weaner Center, a frustratingly uncharacteristic offensive performance made for a bit of a rougher outing.
Normally one of the better shooting teams in the HCAC, a lukewarm 23-of-65 (35.4 percent) from the field and a much cooler 7-of-32 (21.9 percent) behind the arc proved to be toxic in an 83-67 loss to the Pioneers in round two of conference action.
The loss was the third straight for DC, which now sits at 10-9 while dropping another peg in the HCAC standings to 5-7.
“I thought our guys mentally were in a good spot. I thought we competed hard,” said Defiance head coach Scott Cutter, whose Jackets trailed just 38-30 at the break. “We kept ourselves in the game in the first half. I thought we got really good looks in the first half and just didn’t make them, especially from three.
“I thought our guys competed hard, but we just had a bad shooting day,” he admitted. “You cannot have a bad shooting day when you play Transylvania.”
Transy’s victory marked its fifth in as many games, improving its overall record to 12-7 and moving the Pioneers into a second-place tie with Hanover in the conference standings.
“We got up as many as 18 points at our place, and then they came roaring back and cut it all the way to three,” said Transy coach Brian Lane. “During that stretch they played us as good as anybody all year, so we knew coming in that we really had to be ready. We’d adjusted some things from that first game from our standpoint defensively because we were struggling there for a while. They did a really good job of taking away what we’re really, really good at, which is transition. You could tell the preparation was there.”
Transition wasn’t a giant determining factor on Saturday, either, as Defiance actually finished the afternoon with a slight 16-15 scoring edge in that department.
What were crucial keys, however, were the Pioneers’ massive 46-24 advantage in points scored in the paint and a favorable 21-7 margin in second-chance points. This especially came in handy in a first half that saw Transylvania hit just a single 3-ball out of nine attempts, prompting a more direct attack to the rim that bumped its field goal percentage to 44.7 percent by the intermission.
But the Pioneers did not abandon the perimeter, responding with a 45.5 percent (5-of-11) metamorphosis in the final 20 minutes led by a trio from 6-2 senior Gabe Schmitt. Schmitt led the way for Transy with 15 points, followed by 6-5 junior Lucas Gentry with 12 and junior Michael Jefferson with 11.
Meanwhile, 6-8 sophomore and Sydney, Australia, native Luke Schroeder provided a big lift in the post with 10 critical tallies and three rebounds in the post when long range stuff wasn’t falling.
“Because we weren’t getting stuff in transition, we had to do it more in the half-court,” said Lane. “And we really felt that our bench needed to give us a lift. Luke Schroeder had been starting up until about three or four games ago and he came off the bench. Any time you can get a post guy to get 10 (points) and three (rebounds) off the bench and not miss a shot, that’s really good.”
The Yellow Jackets also benefitted from a big bench, with freshmen Avonte Jones and Chase Glock turning in 16 and 10 points, respectively, while starting point guard Sean Tyson finished with 15. A Jones layup and Glock tip-in had the Yellow Jackets to within 32-30 with 2:33 left in the half, but Jefferson, Schmitt and 6-4 sophomore Zach Larimore each turned in a bucket for a 6-0 Transy run that swelled the lead back to eight at the halftime horn.
Two Jefferson freebies started a second-half spurt that launched the Pioneers into a commanding lead while the DC offense began to sputter.
While a pair of 3-balls from Schmitt and another by Spencer McKinney highlighted a 16-point explosion by Transy, the Jackets responded with just four points in a surge that suddenly had the visitors up 54-34 with 16:26 left in the game.
The Pioneers spiked their lead to 29 points nearly nine minutes later.
“They got really hot and we went really cold at the same time they started finding their shot,” said Cutter. whose Jackets now travel to Manchester (7-12, 5-7 HCAC). “It got us to an uncomfortable level and it was too much for us to come back from. I thought our guys played hard all the way through. This is probably just earmarked as our worst offensive night. We’ve got to bounce back, though, for Wednesday. We’ve got to bounce back against Manchester.”
TRANSYLVANIA (83) — Cromwell 5; Jefferon 11; McKinney 6; Shmitt 15; Gentry 12; Root 0; Ralls 3; Bryan 0; Turley 0; Patton 0; Sivills 2; Twenty 0; Larimore 8; Pashley 4; Turner 7; Schroeder 10. Totals 31-66 15-19 83.
DEFIANCE (67) — Hiegel 2; Tyson 9; Jordan 15; Andrew 0; Cox 0; Heidelburg 4; Perkins 2; Cline 2; Jones 16; Glock 10; Kolar 0; Ortiz 2; Garwo 0; Johnson 5; Barber 0. Totals 23-65 14-17 67.
Three-point goals: Transylvania (6-20) — Schmitt 3-6, McKinney 2-2, Ralls 1-1, Cromwell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Root 0-1, Patton 0-1, Sivills 0-1, Twenty 0-1, Larimore 0-1, Gentry 0-4. Defiance (7-32) — Jordan 3-6, Glock 2-7, Jones 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Hiegel 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Andrew 0-2, Tyson 0-4. Rebounds: Transylvania 43 (Jefferson 7), Defiance 34 (Perkins 6, Glock 6). Turnovers: Transylvania 11, Defiance 9.
Transylvania 38 45 — 83
Defiance 30 37 — 67
