A prime opportunity stood before the Defiance College Yellow Jackets to climb back into the HCAC tournament picture when the Rose-Hulman Fightin’ Engineers came to town on Saturday.
It proved to be a tall order – literally – as length wreaked havoc on the boards and in the paint against the Jackets, helping R-H (12-11, 9-7 HCAC) pull off an 88-80 conference triumph at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
The loss dropped Defiance College to 11-12 overall, with its 6-10 HCAC record holding the Jackets two games out of tournament contention. This brings a must-win sense of urgency in next week's final two conference games at Bluffton College (14-9, 10-6 HCAC) and Franklin University (15-8, 11-5 HCAC), both of which are opponents currently lodged in the potential tourney scene.
With no starters reaching double figures on Saturday, Rose-Hulman got a huge 60-13 scoring burst off the pine led by 19 points from 6-5 freshman Terry Hicks and 15 from 6-0 junior Craig McGee, normally a duo in the starting rotation. Meanwhile, 6-7 senior John Czarnecki proved to be tough to handle with 14 points and 13 boards while fellow 6-7 twin tower Vuk Djuric added 10 points off a deep R-H bench.
"They are definitely a balanced corps. Look at their box score," said Defiance head coach Scott Cutter of the Engineers. "They're a deep team as it is, generally pretty balanced on what they get from the bench, and they had a bunch of different guys giving good games today."
The Yellow Jackets were led by 6-2 sophomore Marell Jordan, who poured in a game-high 27 points in front of freshman Jack Kolar with 14 and sophomore point guard Seas Tyson with 12. The local freshman duo of Ottawa-Glandorf grad Owen Hiegel and Stryker alum Chase Glock each turned in eight tallies to the cause.
Before fouling out with just 24 ticks left in the game, Jordan went off for nine points that turned a 76-66 R-H lead with 2:32 to play into an 86-80 ballgame just over two minutes later. The Lafayette, Ind., native pulled DC to within six twice down the stretch, but the Engineers scored 15 of their final 18 points at the stripe out of a 24-of-35 (68.6 percent) freebie effort on the game.
Jordan also proved to be a defensive sparkplug, holding McGee to just two points in the first half and just a pair of free throws in the final five minutes of the conference clash.
"He really affected the game in the second half with his pressure on defense," said Cutter of Jordan. "He did a good job on their best player, McGee, making his life as tough as he could. I thought he set the tone for our team to feed off of him from an energy standpoint. I thought our guys played hard … it just wasn't good enough to win the game today."
It was at the start, though, as the Jackets put together a solid effort through the first 10 minutes of action.
Highlighted by a pair of Kolar 3-pointers, six Yellow Jackets spread the scoring wealth as Defiance forged a 24-18 lead on the heels of an Avonte Jones jumper at the 10:38 mark. But as the rest of the second half took hold, so did a Rose-Hulman response that the hosts never overcame.
"We came into the game knowing they were going to play undersized," said R-H head coach Rusty Loyd. "We always play two post guys, and we felt this was a game where we could take advantage of them around the basket. Not just our post guys, but I felt that Terry Hicks, who is a long, athletic perimeter guy for us, did a really good job. I think just our length and our strength around the basket really kind of wore them down over 40 minutes."
While both teams saw somewhat of a dip in shooting percentages following the intermission, Defiance went cold on its bread and butter from the perimeter in the final 20 minutes.
The Yellow Jackets hit just 5-of-23 (21.7 percent) from downtown in the second half, dropping their overall total to 10-of-39 (25.6 percent). While hanging much closer to the Engineers in the second half off the glass, Defiance still succumbed to a 26-21 rebounding total down the stretch.
"Our guys fought in the second half," said Cutter. "At the end of the day when you go 10-of-39 from three … I'll let our 3-point shooters shoot, but our guys have to make them. The fact that we got 39 pretty good looks at threes, I'm happy about that. They've just got to go in if you're gonna win games in mid-February. The shooters got a look, they just didn't go in."
ROSE-HULMAN (88) — Back 6; Callahan 9; Lake 0; Chaplin 5; Combs 8; McGee 15; Ram 2; Hicks 19; Czarnecki 14; Djuric 10. Totals 28-60 24-35 88.
DEFIANCE (80) — Hiegel 8; Tyson 12; Jordan 27; Kolar 14; Andrew 6; Heidelburg 0; Jones 5; Glock 8; Cox 0. Totals 30-73 10-11 80.
Three-point goals: Rose-Hulman (8-22) — Combs 2-4, Hicks 2-4, Callahan 1-1, Djuric 1-1, Chaplin 1-2, McGee 1-4, Ram 0-1, Czarnecki 0-1, Lake 0-4. Defiance (10-39) — Kolar 4-11, Hiegel 2-5, Jones 1-3; Tyson 1-4, Glock 1-4, Jordan 1-5, Andrew 0-7. Rebounds: Rose-Hulman 47 (Czarnecki 13), Defiance 32 (Jordan 10). Turnovers: Rose-Hulman 7, Defiance 5.
Rose-Hulman 47 41 — 88
Defiance 39 41 — 80
