Of Oberlin College senior Joshua Friedkin’s five treys nailed on Tuesday evening at Defiance College’s Karl H. Weaner Community Center, it was his fifth and final dagger that stood out most vividly.
It was the one that ultimately snapped the Yellow Jackets’ roaring start to a perfect season.
On a night where both teams were battling tooth-and-nail in pursuit of lucky number seven, Friedkin’s launch from behind the arc proved to be the knockout blow that propelled the Yeomen (7-3) to a 70-69 victory over the Jackets.
The loss was something new this season for Defiance, which now stands at 6-1 while staring down an HCAC clash with visiting Hanover on Saturday.
“I told the guys in the locker room that this was two good college basketball teams battling it out,” said DC head coach Scott Cutter. “I really have a lot of respect for their team, they’ve done a great job building the program up. Somebody had to lose tonight, and on a crazy play at the end the ball found its way into Friedkin’s hands and he hit a big shot. You’ve got to give them credit.”
An aggressive first-half charge had DC in position to stretch its unscarred win total to seven, out-boarding, outshooting and outscoring the guests from Oberlin with a favorable 42-37 result on the scoreboard.
Led by sophomore guard Sean Tyson with 12 points, the Yellow Jackets nailed 48.4 percent (15-of-31) of their shots in the first chapter that included a blistering 50 percent (5-of-10) from long range. While The Yeomen weren’t far off that mark at 44 percent (11-of-25) from the floor and a 46.2 percent (6-of-13) clip from downtown, DC fought for a 4-1 edge off the offensive glass that made all the difference in a 7-0 advantage in second chance points.
But Oberlin made things a bit tougher on its hosts after the intermission, with some adjustments having an adverse effect in the Yellow Jackets’ scoring plan.
While the Yeomen kept Tyson relegated to finding open shooters rather than the twine in the second half, a sink in the shooting effort resulted in a chilly 32 percent (8-of-25) from the field with just 30 percent (3-of-10) coming by way of the perimeter.
“That’s as well as we’ve been guarded all year,” said Cutter. “I thought their length bothered us. They’re pretty big … 6-8, 6-7, 6-5. They’ve got some bigger guys, and I think that certainly bothered us offensively. Some of the things that we’ve gotten pretty good at got taken away from us. We’ve not had a half where we’ve shot 31 percent, and you’ve got to give Oberlin a lot of credit for that.”
Oberlin College remained steady down the stretch offensively as well, slightly dropping just a few percentage points as a team in the shooting stats. In addition to limiting one of DC’s biggest scoring threats, the Yeomen additionally tightened things up on the boards to get some second chances of their own.
But it was a pair of consecutive triples by Friedkin to start the second half that set the tone, pushing Oberlin out to a quick and momentum-building 43-42 lead.
“It helps when senior guards step up and make their shots,” said Oberlin coach Isaiah Cavaco. “I also think we underestimated a little bit how much they look for their role guy in their pick-and-roll situations, and that guy was getting free and getting those offensive rebounds. So we changed our defensive coverages a little bit. It didn’t necessarily stop them, but at least it put us in a little better position to compete a little better.”
Indianapolis native and Defiance 6-3 freshman David Perkins turned things on down the stretch, giving the Jackets exactly what they needed to hang step for step until the end.
After missing a dunk with his team down 67-61 at the 4:46 mark, Perkins switched gears with an old-school 3-pointer, a key steal, a new-school 3-pointer and a block. This all factored in to a 69-67 Defiance lead at the 2:50 mark that lasted until Friedkin’s long range bomb shook up the room.
“With this team it has been different guys in every game,” said Cutter. “And we’ll need that … it’s a long year and some days some guys aren’t playing quite as well, so other guys have to step up and have big games.”
Tyler Sophomore Tyler Andrew led the way for the Jackets with 23 points while Perkins followed with 14. Friedkin paced the Yeomen with 17 points.
“What we’re building our program on is embracing adversity, and this is no different,” said Cutter. “Now it’s time to deal with our first loss. We’ll be totally fine. We’ve got some really mature younger kids, and we’re excited to play Hanover on Saturday.”
OBERLIN (70) — Moser 9; Campbell 3; Fioretti 16; Friedkin 17; Otasevic 0; Finestone 13; Suppa 0; Kuhn 0; Kunney 2; Armstrong 6; Tiedemann 4. Totals 23-54 12-14 70.
DEFIANCE (69) — Hiegel 4; Tyson 12; Kolar 6; Andrew 23; Cox 3; Perkins 14; Jones 0; Jordan 7; Glock 0; Johnson 0. Totals 23-56 15-16 69.
Three-point goals: Oberlin (12-28) — Friedkin 5, Finestone 3, Moser 2, Fioretti 2. Defiance (8-20) — Kolar 2, Andrew 2, Hiegel, Tyson, Perkins, Jordan. Rebounds: Oberlin 30 (Otasevic 7), Defiance 34 (Tyson 7). Turnovers: Oberlin 8, Defiance 9.
Oberlin 37 33 — 70
Defiance 42 27 — 69
