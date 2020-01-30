The Defiance College Yellow Jackets did plenty to make Wednesday’s HCAC tussle with visiting Anderson University an exciting one, including lighting up their half of the scoreboard with points in bunches.
But the problem wasn’t — and isn’t — the Jackets’ ability to put up points. Not by any means.
The problem is preventing the opposition to do so, and this was once more an issue that made all the difference at the final horn.
Behind 25 points by sophomore guard Austin Lyons and 22 from HCAC scoring leader Maurice Knight, the guest Ravens consistently held off DC runs down the stretch and outlasted the Jackets for a 91-85 triumph at the Karl H. Weaner Center.
The setback was the second in as many games for Defiance, which slipped to 10-8 overall and 5-6 in the HCAC now two battles into the second round of conference play.
“We’re always really struggling to guard other teams,” said Defiance College mentor Scott Cutter. “Teams are struggling to guard us, but when you give up 91 points … we were almost perfect, we shot 58 percent in the second half. But if you can’t guard, you’re not going to win games, especially in January and February.”
The win boosted the Ravens to an even 9-9 overall and 6-5 in the conference, all while snapping a tough three-game skid that threatened to drop them out of potential HCAC tournament contention down the road.
Up against a gritty young DC squad that was having no trouble with its offensive moxie and refused to lie down, Anderson head coach Owen Handy’s game plan — and persistent instruction throughout the night — consisted of stressing a mindset of patience to his Ravens.
“They are a really tough team to play against,” said Handy of the Yellow Jackets. “So when I’m talking about being patient, it’s two things. It’s being patient at the offensive end to work and make sure we’re getting a great shot every possession, but it’s also be patient and recognize it’s a 40-minute game.
“Good teams make shots, good teams make plays,” he added. “They’re a good team, and we’ve got to be patient through runs, have the discipline to keep guarding through everything. I don’t know that we did a great job defensively, and part of that’s because they’re really good offensively. But we had the patience to weather it, play 40 minutes and finish it.”
A bit of that same philosophy was employed by the hosts as well, as the Jackets faced a few Anderson surges that could have brought about a completely different narrative and a much broader scoring gap.
The Ravens jumped on DC early, racing out to an early 7-0 lead that turned into 15-7 five minutes into the game. But 3-balls off the pine from freshmen Avonte Jones and Jack Kolar not only closed the gap, but put the Jackets out front 22-20 near the midway point of the opening half.
However, the damaging duo of Knight and Lyons struck from both the paint and the perimeter, launching the visitors back out to their largest lead of the game at 38-28 with 4:15 remaining before the intermission.
Jones and sophomore Marell Jordan took it from there, though, stepping up the intensity level and leading DC to an 8-1 run to close out the first half and pull the Yellow Jackets to within 39-36 at the break.
“Give them a lot of credit, they came in after a tough loss and I thought they competed hard and jumped on us right away,” said Cutter. “We’ve got to get things figured out on the defensive end, and I hope it’s this season. Sometimes it takes maturity and sometimes it takes losing for a while before guys figure it out. It’s very disappointing right now on the defensive end.”
The Ravens, who finished the night with a 9-3 overall edge off the offensive glass, held a 5-1 advantage at the intermission to go along with an 8-3 lead in second-chance points.
“We have been a pretty mediocre rebounding team this year, but we are capable of it when we are focused on it,” said Handy. “We felt like today there was an opportunity for us to get some extra points, so we talked a lot about how everybody out there tonight had to rebound for 40 minutes and I thought we did that today. Hopefully we continue to do it.”
Anderson continued to do it and then some in the second half, keeping DC at bay behind some clutch play by Lyons to start the second half.
With the Jackets keeping tabs on Knight, Lyons rattled off 11 points through the first four minutes. But the Ravens still found themselves up just 52-47 due to solid responses by Jordan and fellow sophomores Tyler Andrew and Sean Tyson.
The Ravens had a prime opportunity to put the Yellow Jackets away at the 12:23 mark when senior Malik Laffoon — who finished with 15 points — nailed three out of four freebies and concurrent personal and technical foul shots. They also had another chance when a Jake Gudorf layup put them up 82-74 with 2:45 remaining in the game.
Nothing seemed to be able to put the game in the bag, as Jordan kept DC in it all the way down to the 24-second mark with an old-school three-point play that trimmed the Ravens’ lead to just 88-85 before Knight got loose for an and-one of his own as the final dagger.
The Jackets will now face Transylvania (11-7, 7-4 HCAC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. in game two of a doubleheader following the women’s tilt at 1 p.m.
ANDERSON (91) — L. Johnson 6; Gudorf 3; Knight 22; Laffoon 15; Lyons 25; J. Johnson 12; Cooper 8; Reutener 0. Totals 32-65 17-24 91.
DEFIANCE (85) — Hiegel 5; Tyson 15; Jordan 23; Andrew 15; Cox 0; Perkins 5; Jones 8; Glock 0; Kolar 14. Totals 33-62 7-9 85.
Three-point goals: Anderson (10-19) — Lyons 5-9, J. Johnson 2-2, Cooper 2-5, Knight 1-3. Defiance (12-23) — Kolar 4-6, Jordan 2-2, Jones 2-4, Perkins 1-1, Tyson 1-2, Andrew 1-2, Hiegel 1-3, Cox 0-1, Glock 0-2. Rebounds: Anderson 35 (Knight 10), Defiance 30 (Jordan 8). Turnovers: Anderson 15, Defiance 18.
Anderson 39 52 — 91
Defiance 36 49 — 85
