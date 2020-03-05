Defiance College’s Marell Jordan, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, was named Second Team All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference for the 2019-20 men’s basketball season, the HCAC office announced on Wednesday. Jordan was the lone representative from Defiance on the All-HCAC teams after a vote of the conference’s head coaches.
This past season, Jordan was the Yellow Jackets’ top scorer with 14.8 points a contest and also led the squad in total points (356), field goals made (138), steals (38) and steals per game (1.6). He tied for the team lead in field goal percentage (52.3 percent, 138 of 264) while averaging 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists an outing. In 24 games, Jordan shot 42.6 percent (29 of 68) from three-point range and 83.6 percent (51 of 61) at the free throw line. He scored in double figures 16 times and had seven contests of more than 20 points.
In 2019-20, DC finished 11-14 overall and 6-12 in conference play, tying for seventh place, with a squad consisting of no seniors and just one junior.
