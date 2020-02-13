Of Defiance College freshman Owen Hiegel's five points on Wednesday evening, his last two very well may have prevented déjà vu.
Or worse.
Because had the Ottawa-Glandorf product not calmly iced a one-and-one in the closing moments against a visiting Earlham squad riding some wild momentum, the Yellow Jackets' 75-74 HCAC victory over the Quakers could have been a different story.
It could have been a repeat of the teams' Jan. 22 meeting, when Earlham evaporated a commanding DC lead late in a battle DC needed three overtimes to secure the win. After the Quakers efficiently gnawed a 22-point Defiance lead down to just two in a matter of under 10 minutes on Wednesday, Hiegel's freebies with 12 seconds left in the game provided just enough cushion for the Jackets to avoid that scenario.
And watching a triple in retaliation by Earlham's Jamel Barnes Jr. beat the buzzer, it was apparent that the clutch free throws also helped DC escape with a one-point triumph they desperately needed in order to keep a thumb on the pulse of their HCAC tournament hopes.
The nail-biter over the Quakers blew up a five-game losing skid for Defiance that had the Yellow Jackets looking in from the outside of the conference tourney picture. While Wednesday's victory improved them to 11-11 overall, their 6-9 HCAC record has the Jackets back to within one position of cracking back into the top six with Rose-Hulman (11-11, 8-7 HCAC) coming to town on Saturday.
"We just won a game, we just got to 11-11, we now keep ourselves in the mix for making the conference tournament … all good stuff," said Defiance head coach Scott Cutter. "I'm extremely happy we won the game. I thought we did the stuff that we tried to do, especially defensively, for 30-plus minutes as well as we've done it all year."
Defiance orchestrated a half to be reckoned with through the first 20, moving the ball with a 9-1 edge in assists behind five from sophomore point guard Sean Tyson. Further, a 16-of-36 (44.4 percent) shooting streak from the field was a deciding factor in the Jackets' 39-29 lead at the break.
Another was frustrating Earlham - normally a strong team from three - into 8-of-23 (34.8 percent) shooting with no triples, all while outmuscling the Quakers in the paint for a 22-14 margin and a 5-1 edge on the offensive glass.
"They're a hard team to guard. They shoot 46 percent from three," said Cutter of Earlham. "We took away threes from good players … I thought we did a great job with that."
The Yellow Jackets got a strong performance in the first half and throughout the night from 6-6 freshman Chase Glock, who had a breakout performance with a team-high 19 points, four blocks and seven boards. The first half saw the Stryker grad rattle off nine points to match sophomore Marell Jordan, who finished the night with 17.
Along with points from Jordan, Tyson, sophomore Tyler Andrew and freshman Jack Kolar, 10 tallies from Glock led the way in a 27-15 barrage that had DC up 66-44 on a Kolar trey with just left to play.
But a Blake Bonin bucket a two straight 3-pointers from 6-6 Earlham senior Chainey Zolman turned the tide with a quickness, sparking a massive 20-1 run that suddenly had the Quakers to within 67-64 with 1:58 showing.
"The last nine minutes we executed and we ran our stuff, and that's the difference between being down 22 and fighting all the way back and having a chance to win," said Earlham head coach Joe Scheuers, whose Quakers fell to 8-14 overall and 4-11 in the HCAC. "A couple of our key guys saw the ball go through once or twice, that then gets them excited on defense. We were contesting shots a lot harder, which leads to missed shots. I'm glad someone hit a switch there for a second."
A trey apiece from Kolar and Andrew gave Defiance a bit of breathing room, but a quick layup from Barnes and a subsequent Defiance turnover resulted in a three-point play by Bonin that flattened the Jackets' lead to just 73-71 with 22 ticks and counting.
"Our young guys made young-guy plays for a stretch that let them back into the game. It's just not fundamental," said Cutter. "You can't turn the basketball over, not with all the guys like we have that can handle the ball. It's right in between the ears, it's decision making … we've got to get past that. That's a game that obviously should have never came down to what it came down to, but I'm still proud of our guys."
Needing to foul, the Quakers sent Hiegel to the stripe for a one-and-one to stop the clock and hope for the best, but the DC freshman drained both to stretch the lead back to four.
With the clock winding down, Barnes' 3-pointer came up one point short.
"There are a lot of guys I trust on the free throw line. Owen would be high, if not on the top of, that list," lauded Cutter. "He's just a big-game guy, always has been, and when he went to the line I could see right then he was gonna make both of those free throws. That's who he is."
Andrew finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Defiance while Kolar netted 12 points.
Barnes paced Earhlam with 23 points while Zolman added 22 and Bonin scored 17.
EARLHAM (74) — Zolman 22; Galloway 0; Barnes 23; White 8; Bonin 17; Stalling 0; McGraw 2; Eldosougi 0; Carpenter 0; Sakeleros. Totals 27-61 17-17 74.
DEFIANCE (75) — Hiegel 5; Tyson 5; Jordan 17; Kolar 12; Andrew 13; Hiedelburg 0; Jones 4; Glock 19. Totals 29-64 6-7 75.
Three-point goals: Earlham (3-13) - Zolman 2-5, Barnes 1-4; Bonin 0-1, McGraw 0-1, White 0-2. Defiance (11-24) - Kolar 4-10, Glock 3-6, Jordan 2-3, Hiegel 1-2, Andrew 1-2, Jones 0-1. Rebounds: Earlham 33 (Barnes 9), Defiance 35 (Andrew 8). Turnovers: Earlham 8, Defiance 12.
Earlham 29 45 - 74
Defiance 39 36 - 75
