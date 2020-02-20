BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s stellar inside game and DC’s continued struggles from outside the arc combined to create a disappointing result for the Jackets in a 68-52 road setback to the rival Beavers in HCAC men’s hoops action at the Sommer Center on Wednesday.
DC (11-13, 6-11 HCAC) shot just 5-of-20 from long distance for the contest, which saw the teams tied for much of the first half before Bluffton (15-9, 11-6 HCAC) turned a 22-22 tie ballgame with five minutes until half into a 10-point Beaver advantage that never got closer in the second 20 minutes.
Jack Kolar, Sean Tyson and Marell Jordan combined for the Jackets’ first 18 points in a back-and-forth early part of the contest with a 3-ball from O-G product and DC freshman point guard Owen Hiegel tying things up at 20 apiece with 8:15 in the first half.
Of the 15-5 run that Bluffton put together to end the first half, seven of the points came from guard Jameel Cosby, who finished with 13 points for the Beavers in the victory.
Lima Bath product Andrew Renner, the reigning HCAC Athlete of the Week, thanks to a 33-point performance against Hanover, led Bluffton with 17 points and a pair of 3-pointers while Isaiah Taylor finished with 11 points and six boards and Dezman brown tallied 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
DC got as close as 11 points with 8:36 left in regulation following a free throw from Marell Jordan but 26 seconds later, Renner drained a 3-pointer to put Bluffton back up 14 and the lead swelled to 18 on a Renner jumper and two Cosby free throws.
Tyson drained four of eight free throw attempts and finished with a team-best 12 points for DC to go along with three rebounds and three assists. Jordan added 10 points and four baords while Stryker product had two points and two caroms in 17 minutes of work.
The Jackets will conclude their regular season slate with a tough road matchup Saturday at conference co-leader Franklin (16-8, 12-5 HCAC).
DEFIANCE (52) — Hiegel 8; Tyson 12; Jordan 10; Kolar 5; Andrew 7; Heidelburg 2; Cline 0; Jones 1; Glock 2; Garwo 0; Johnson 0; Cox 5; Barber 0. Totals 19-49 9-17 52.
BLUFFTON (68) — Renner 17; C. Kinnaird 6; Taylor 11; Cosby 13; Johnson 1; Brown 16; Rich 4; James 0; Dye 0; Smith 0; Pollock 0; J. Kinnaird 0; Bruns 0; Frey 0; Kenney 0. Totals 26-52 14-19 68.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-20 (Hiegel 2-3, Jordan 1-2, Cox 1-3, Kolar 1-6). Bluffton 2-8 (Renner 2-3). Rebounds: Defiance 31 (Hiegel 5), Bluffton 28 (Taylor 6). Turnovers: Defiance 15, Bluffton 9.
Defiance 27 25 — 52
Bluffton 37 31 — 68
