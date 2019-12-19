ANDERSON, Ind. — On the road in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, the Defiance College men’s basketball team dropped a 90-62 decision to the Anderson University Ravens inside O.C. Lewis Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
The loss puts Defiance at 7-2 overall on the season, including 2-1 in the HCAC while Anderson is 4-5 overall and also 2-1 in conference games.
After the Yellow Jackets scored the contest’s first five points, the Ravens established a 44-26 lead. AU led, 44-30, at halftime before DC pulled to within 11 points, 49-38, with 16:37 remaining. That would be as close as Defiance would get as the hosts increased the advantage to 87-57, their largest of the game, with 2:10 to go.
The Yellow Jackets shot season lows of 36.4 percent (24 of 66) from the field and 10 percent (2 of 20) from behind the three-point line. Anderson had just six turnovers, including one in the first half, while DC finished with 13.
Tyler Andrew collected 18 points and seven rebounds to pace Defiance. Sean Tyson tallied 14 points, seven boards and three assists while freshman David Perkins scored 10 and grabbed four rebounds off the bench.
Maurice Knight was dominant in the win for the Ravens, pouring in 24 points on 21 shots while snaring 19 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass. Malik Laffoon added 14 points and five rebounds while Ronny Williams stuffed in 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes off the bench.
The Jackets are off until Monday, Dec. 30 when traveling to Heidelberg University for a non-conference game. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. in Tiffin.
DEFIANCE (62) — Hiegel 4; Tyson 14; Kolar 0; Andrew 18; Cox 4; Heidelburg 4; Perkins 10; Cline 0; Jones 3; Jordan 2; Glock 0; Ortiz 3; Garwo 0; Johnson 0. Totals 24-66 12-17 62.
ANDERSON (90) — Rogers 8; Gudorf 2; Knight 24; Laffoon 14; Lyons 6; L. Johnson 5; J. Johnson 3; Gentry 0; Reutener 0; Williams 23; Bembry 3; Bessick 2. Totals 34-73 14-22 90.
Three-point goals: Defiance 2-20 (Andrew 2), Anderson 8-29 (Knight 2, Lyons 2, Laffoon, J. Johnson, Williams, Bembry). Rebounds: Defiance 40 (Tyson, Andrew 7), Anderson 50 (Knight 19). Turnovers: Defiance 13, Anderson 6.
Defiance 30 32 - 62
Anderson 44 46 - 90
