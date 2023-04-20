MARYSVILLE — Storybook endings aren’t always fairy tales.
Sometimes the heartwarming finish doesn’t always tie up in the neat bow we expect.
However, for Melrose native and Paulding High School graduate Derric Brown, the eventual ending to his story has plenty of positives near the end.
Diagnosed with terminal cancer in October, Brown was placed in a difficult position following another major health incident nine years ago, but through some fortuitous connections, the Marysville resident fulfilled a bucket-list moment Wednesday.
A baseball fan since childhood, Brown threw out the first pitch during Wednesday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Tampa Bay Rays with his wife, children and a fellow Melrose baseball connection in former major leaguer Doug Bair on the field with him.
“I have a choice, be happy or sad (about the situation),” said Brown. “I’m going happy. I’m taking it one day at a time. I’ll be 50 years old on June 22, I’ve got the Reds first pitch on Wednesday, my daughter Leah’s graduation on June 3 and in July we’re back up at Fort Brown at mom and dad and (sister) Deedi’s house with family.
“100 years old or 50 years old, everybody dies. I’m embracing the happy, not sad.”
Through a connection with the team, the family also made the day memorable with over 100 tickets sold for family and friends in a special section in the stadium.
DIFFICULT ROAD
Brown, who will turn 50 in June, was diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer in October, a bombshell that included the news that it had metastasized into his liver and lungs and would be incurable.
That news, while tough enough to take, was made even tougher in the context of Brown’s journey back from a major stroke he suffered in 2013 that paralyzed his right side and forced him to relearn to walk, talk and had a portion of his skull removed because of brain swelling.
Brown currently walks with a walking stick and speaks with effects from aphasia (language disorder caused by brain damage) but has kept his enthusiasm and desire to be part of his home community of Marysville, a suburb of Columbus, where he had served as a funeral director at Mannasmith Funeral Home for 18 years before stepping away in 2014 following the stroke.
The cancer diagnosis gave Brown between 12 and 24 months to live with chemotherapy treatments that he has continued to undergo.
“With chemo I have maybe one, two years,” said Derric. “I’m fine, I had my port Tuesday, chemo Thursday, Friday chemo off then the Reds game then chemotherapy then off. It’s a process.”
That journey has not been taken alone as his wife Dee and children Noah and Leah have been by his side. Noah is a social work major at Ohio State while Leah is a senior on the Marysville soccer and basketball teams earning all-league honors in both sports.
The Marysville community has also put their arms around the Brown family, as a fundraiser held during the Monarchs’ basketball game with Olentangy Liberty on Feb. 4 raised over $16,000 for the family.
“What a great job by them this season, they were 22-3,” said Brown of the Monarchs’ season that ended one win away from a trip to the state tournament. “It was very nice to get recognized and supported by the people in Maryville. Leah was the point guard on the team and I was able to be there to see her home games, she’s been a star since she was a sophomore. Time flies when you’re having fun.”
DIAMOND DREAMS
Despite the diagnosis and emotional roller-coaster, Brown’s enthusiasm had not dampened and when asked by his sister Deedi following the prognosis what he would like to do, he said somewhat jokingly ‘throw out the first pitch for the Reds.’
According to his mother Sue, his choice of catchers in order was Joey Votto, Doug Bair and his father Bob.
A Reds fan since the ‘90s, the remark was an understandable one but one that connections provided an opportunity to make a reality.
Brown’s brother-in-law Mark Everson had a coworker whose son is a current Reds employee, which helped get the ball rolling towards a first pitch for Brown at Great American Ballpark. With over 105 tickets sold in a special section for those attending to support Brown, the contingent at his back was large and loud ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s game between the Reds and Tampa Bay Rays.
Around Easter weekend, the Brown family visited the Melrose area for a family get-together and Derric’s ability to throw a ball in the backyard was strong enough to provide more than just hope heading into Wednesday’s game.
FIRST PITCH DAY
Before the first pitch of the Reds-Rays game, Brown took to the field with his family and a familiar name to baseball fans of a certain age in former major league pitcher Doug Bair.
Doug Bair, who grew up with Brown’s mother Sue, is an Oakwood High School and BGSU grad that pitched 15 seasons in the major leagues from 1976-90 (55-43, 81 saves, 3.63 ERA), including four seasons with the Reds from 1978-81.
When contacted by Sue Brown, Bair was honored to stand with Derric to fulfill a lifelong memory.
“Oh my gosh, throwing the first pitch and having Doug Bair there is so great,” said Brown. “It’s absolutely extra special.”
Behind the plate, along with Reds mascot Rosie Red, was Brown’s son Noah to catch the opening throw and capture not just a thrown ball, but a memory that will last lifetimes.
