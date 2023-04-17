Ohio St Penn St Football

An Ohio State football helmet sits on the field during pre-game warm ups before an NCAA college football game between the Penn State and the Ohio State in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

COLUMBUS – If the progress Kyle McCord made toward winning the starting quarterback job during Ohio State's spring football game on Saturday was charted on an imaginary football field, he began the game at the 50-yard line and finished it three or four yards closer to his goal.

Tags

Recipe of the Day

Load comments