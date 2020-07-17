The Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana alongside the LPGA announced today that the 2020 Marathon Classic will proceed without spectators. The LPGA Tour has been idle since February and is set to resume in Toledo, Ohio with the LPGA Drive On Championship held at Inverness Club the week of July 30-August 2. The Marathon LPGA Classic will be played the following week, August 3-9 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.
“I applaud Marathon Petroleum, Dana and the entire tournament team for working so hard to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in their event and the northwest Ohio community,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said. “This was a difficult decision as fans have always been a big part of the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana. I hope our fans will watch all four rounds of the Marathon LPGA Classic on The Golf Channel this year, but also rejoin us for an epic year in 2021, where we’ll not only be back in Toledo for the Marathon LPGA Classic but also for the 2021 Solheim Cup.”
Marathon Petroleum, Dana, tournament sponsors, and the LPGA were instrumental in making this year’s tournament possible without fans. Despite the tournament’s efforts, the COVID-19 global pandemic continues to negatively affect the sports industry. The Marathon LPGA Classic team has worked diligently to create the best possible community-focused event that the current climate will allow.
“The organizers of the Marathon Classic and the LPGA have made the right decision in not allowing fans to attend this year,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I know it was a difficult decision, but they have made the right call to put the health and safety of players and fans first.”
It was the tournament’s plan to honor and offer free admission to frontline healthcare workers and grocery store employees this year in addition to military, police, fire, and EMS. The Marathon LPGA Classic will be extending this offer for these groups to receive free admission for next year’s tournament scheduled for July 5-11 at Highland Meadows Golf Club. These groups have led the northwest Ohio community through this unprecedented time, and it is vital to show appreciation for their incredible dedication.
“While we are extremely sad that spectators won’t be able to attend this year’s tournament we know it is the right thing to do for the safety of the community, our sponsors, volunteers, and LPGA players,” said Executive Director Judd Silverman. “The good news is that all four rounds of the tournament will be nationally televised live on The Golf Channel and we still have the opportunity to raise money for the 25 northwest Ohio children’s charities that will benefit from this year’s tournament.“
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.