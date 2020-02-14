The following is a listing of male athletes from the Defiance six-county area currently competing in collegiate athletics. If anyone has inadvertently been left out, contact The Crescent-News sports department at (419) 784-5441 (ext. 300752) or by email at agross@crescent-news.com
BASKETBALL
DEFIANCE
CHASE GLOCK (Stryker, freshman, forward) has played in all 22 games, starting in one for the 11-11 Jackets averaging 5.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 0.5 apg.
OWEN HIEGEL (Ottawa-Glandorf, freshman, guard) has started all 22 games averaging 5.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 0.9 spg.
DUQUESNE
AUSTIN ROTROFF (Wauseon, sophomore, forward) has played in 12 games for the 17-6 Dukes averaging 0.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg.
FINDLAY
TYLER HIEGEL (Leipsic, freshman, guard) has played in two games for the 16-6 Oilers.
ETHAN LINDER (Wayne Trace, sophomore, guard) has played in all 22 games, starting in 18 games averaging 10.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.9 spg.
HEIDELBERG
ALEX ARELLANO (Paulding, junior, post) has played in all 17 games, starting in 14 games for the 10-12 Student Princes averaging 10.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg.
LOURDES
BRETT LAUF (Napoleon, junior, guard) is a junior for the 19-8 Gray Wolves.
BRYCE MCCOMB (Swanton, senior, guard) has played in 25 games averaging 2.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 0.6 apg.
NOTRE DAME COLLEGE
RANDY SLINK (Swanton, freshman, forward) has played in five games for the 8-15 Falcons averaging 2.4 ppg, 0.6 rpg.
TRINE
BRYCE WILLIAMS (Archbold, sophomore, guard) has played in all 22 games, starting in 12 for the 13-9 Thunder averaging 5.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.0 spg.
TRACK AND FIELD
AKRON
TYLER FRAKER (Delta, rs senior, pole vault) placed sixth in the pole vault with a distance of 16-07.50 in the Akron Invitational on February 8.
BLUFFTON
DAKOTA FROST (Hicksville, senior, distance) did not run in the Beavers' last meet on February 9 at the All-Ohio Multi.
CINCINNATI
SAM MEECE (Napoleon, junior, throws) placed second in the shot put with a distance of 16.65 meters and second in the weight throw with a distance of 19.28 meters at the Texas A&M Charlie Thomas Invite on February 8.
FINDLAY
RYAN KOHOUT (Napoleon, junior, relays) is a junior for the Oilers.
LANE KOLB (Fairview, sophomore, sprints) placed 14th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.67 and 29th in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.41 at the Tiffin Dragon Invite on February 8.
SETH SAYLOR (Wayne Trace, junior, hurdles) placed 23rd in the 400 meter dash with a time of 55.23 and 14th in the 60 meter dash with a time of 9.76 at the Dragon Invite.
JOSEPH TANNER (Patrick Henry, junior, throws) is a junior for the Oilers.
THOMAS VANCE (Fairview, sophomore, sprints) finished 30th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 56.62 and 53rd in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.85 at the Dragon Invite.
JOSH VERHOFF (Kalida, freshman, sprints) is a freshman for the Oilers.
HEIDELBERG
CLAY BOWDEN (Tinora, freshman, distance) placed 10th in the 1000 meter run with a time of 2:47.13 at the Mount Union Jim Wuske Invitational on February 8.
KENT STATE
RYAN DEMALINE (Liberty Center, rs sophomore, thrower) placed eighth in the shot put with a distance of 52-00.50 at the Akron Invitational on February 7.
OHIO NORTHERN
HUNTER KESLER (Paulding, freshman, sprints) placed 10th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.41 at the Hillsdale (Mich.) College Wide Track Classic on February 8.
TIFFIN
TYLER STUBER (Napoleon, junior, jumps) is a junior for the Dragons.
TRINE
DARUIS KURTZ (Edon, freshman, throws) is a freshman for the Thunder.
ALEX LAYMAN (Fairview, sophomore, throws) is a sophomore for the Thunder.
EVAN MOHR (Wayne Trace, freshman, throws/pv) is a freshman for the Thunder.
ALEX MUNGER (North Central, senior, throws) placed 37th in the shot put with a distance of 34-04.25 at the Hillsdale (Mich.) College Wide Track Classic on February 8.
BLAKE SAKOS (North Central, freshman, distance) is a freshman for the Thunder.
TRENT SAKOS (North Central, junior, mid distance) placed 22nd in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:08. 95 at the Wide Track Classic.
ALEX SLITER (Fairview, junior, pv) finished eighth in the pole vault with a distance of 12-04.50 at the
WRESTLING
DEFIANCE
TRISTAN BARAJAS (Wauseon, freshman) is a freshman for the Yellow Jackets.
WES BOK (Fairview, freshman) is a freshman.
CHRIS PAHL (Tinora, freshman) is a freshman for the Yellow Jackets.
KENT STATE
XAVIER TORRES (Wauseon, freshman) is 7-9 with one win by major decision.
HUNTER YACKEE (Wauseon, rs freshman) is a redshirt freshman for the 6-11 Golden Flashes.
MICHIGAN
COLE MATTIN (Delta, freshman) is 13-9 with one pin and five wins by major decision for the 6-4 Wolverines.
DREW MATTIN (Delta, junior) is 8-5 with five pins for the 6-4 Wolverines.
