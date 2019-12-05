The following is a listing of male athletes from the Defiance six-county area currently competing in collegiate athletics. If anyone has inadvertently been left out, contact The Crescent-News sports department at (419) 784-5441 (ext. 300752) or by email at agross@crescent-news.com
BASKETBALL
DEFIANCE
CHASE GLOCK (Stryker, freshman, forward) has played in five games for DC.
OWEN HIEGEL (Ottawa-Glandorf, freshman, guard) has played in five games for the 5-0 Jackets averaging 6.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 2.6 apg.
DUQUESNE
AUSTIN ROTROFF (Wauseon, sophomore, forward) has played in five games for the 6-0 Dukes.
FINDLAY
TYLER HIEGEL (Leipsic, freshman, guard) has appeared in one game for the 2-4 Oilers (Division II).
ETHAN LINDER (Wayne Trace, sophomore, guard) has played in six games averaging 8.7 ppg with 2.2 rpg and 1.7 apg.
HEIDELBERG
ALEX ARELLANO (Paulding, junior, post) has appeared in five games for the 1-4 Student Princes averaging 8.6 ppg and 6.4 rpg.
LOURDES
BRETT LAUF (Napoleon, junior, guard) is a captain for the 7-3 NAIA Gray Wolves.
BRYCE MCCOMB (Swanton, senior, guard) averages 2.6 ppg in 10 appearances.
NOTRE DAME COLLEGE
RANDY SLINK (Swanton, freshman, forward) is averaging 6.0 ppg and 1.5 rpg in two games for the 1-5 Falcons.
TRINE
BRYCE WILLIAMS (Archbold, sophomore, guard) is averaging 3.6 ppg and 2.4 rpg in five games for the 3-2 Falcons.
TRACK AND FIELD
BLUFFTON
DAKOTA FROST (Hicksville, senior, distance) is a senior for the Beavers.
CINCINNATI
SAM MEECE (Napoleon, junior, throws) is a junior for the Bearcats.
FINDLAY
RYAN KOHOUT (Napoleon, junior, relays) is a junior for the Oilers.
LANE KOLB (Fairview, sophomore, sprints) is a sophomore.
SETH SAYLOR (Wayne Trace, junior, hurdles) is a junior.
JOSEPH TANNER (Patrick Henry, junior, throws) is a junior for the Oilers.
THOMAS VANCE (Fairfiew, sophomore, sprints) is a sophomore.
JOSH VERHOFF (Kalida, freshman, sprints) is a freshman.
TRINE
DARIUS KURTZ (Edon, freshman, throws) is a freshman for the Thunder.
ALEX LAYMAN (Fairview, sophomore, throws) is a sophomore.
EVAN MOHR (Wayne Trace, freshman, throws/pv) is a freshman.
ALEX MUNGER (North Central, senior, throws) is a senior.
BLAKE SAKOS (North Central, freshman, distance) is a freshman.
TRENT SAKOS (North Central, junior, mid distance) is a junior.
ALEX SLITER (Fairview, junior, pv) is a junior for the Thunder.
WRESTLING
DEFIANCE
TRISTAN BARAJAS (Wauseon, freshman) is a freshman for the Jackets.
WES BOK (Fairview, freshman) is a freshman.
CHRIS PAHL (Tinora, freshman) is a freshman.
MICHIGAN
COLE MATTIN (Delta, freshman) is a freshman.
DREW MATTIN (Delta, junior) is a junior for the Wolverines.
