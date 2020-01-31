The following is a listing of male athletes from the Defiance six-county area currently competing in collegiate athletics. If anyone has inadvertently been left out, contact The Crescent-News sports department at (419) 784-5441 (ext. 300752) or by email at agross@crescent-news.com
BASKETBALL
DEFIANCE
CHASE GLOCK (Stryker, freshman, forward) has played in all 17 games for the 10-7 Jackets averaging 4.9 ppg, 1.8 rpg.
OWEN HIEGEL (Ottawa-Glandorf, freshman, guard) has started all 17 games for the 10-7 Jackets averaging 6.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 0.9 spg.
DUQUESNE
AUSTIN ROTROFF (Wauseon, sophomore, forward) has played in 12 games for the 15-4 Dukes.
FINDLAY
TYLER HIEGEL (Leipsic, freshman, guard) has played in two games for the 12-6 Oilers.
ETHAN LINDER (Wayne Trace, sophomore, guard) has played in all 18 games, starting in 14 games averaging 10.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg.
HEIDELBERG
ALEX ARELLANO (Paulding, junior, post) has played in 17 games, starting in 14 games for the 7-10 Student Princes averaging 10.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg.
LOURDES
BRETT LAUF (Napoleon, junior, guard) is a junior for the 17-6 Gray Wolves.
BRYCE MCCOMB (Swanton, senior, guard) has played in 21 games averaging 2.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg.
NOTRE DAME COLLEGE
RANDY SLINK (Swanton, freshman, forward) has played in four games for the 6-12 Falcons averaging 3.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg.
TRINE
BRYCE WILLIAMS (Archbold, sophomore, guard) has played in all 17 games, starting in eight for the 11-6 Thunder averaging 4.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.9 spg.
TRACK AND FIELD
AKRON
TYLER FRAKER (Delta, rs senior, pole vault) placed sixth in the pole vault with a score of 15-03.50 in a dual against Kent State on January 24.
BLUFFTON
DAKOTA FROST (Hicksville, senior, distance) placed 16th in the 3,000 meter run in the Beavers’ latest meet at the Larry Cole Invite at ONU on January 23 with a time of 9:55.69.
CINCINNATI
SAM MEECE (Napoleon, junior, throws) competed in the Bearcats latest meet at the Rod McCravy Memorial at Kentucky on January 25 where he finished eighth in the shot put with a score of 55-02.00 and ninth in the weight throw with a score of 64-07.25.
FINDLAY
RYAN KOHOUT (Napoleon, junior, relays) placed 38th in the 3,000 meter run with a time of 9:20.22 for the Oilers on January 25 at the Jet’s Pizza Invitational at University Center, Michigan.
LANE KOLB (Fairview, sophomore, sprints) placed seventh in the 400 meter run with a time of 50.44 at the Jet’s Pizza Invitational and was a member of the third place finishing 4x400 meter relay team that finished with a time of 3:23.05.
SETH SAYLOR (Wayne Trace, junior, hurdles) finished ninth in the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.87 and placed 28th in the 400 meter run with a time of 53.31 at the Jet’s Pizza Invitational.
JOSEPH TANNER (Patrick Henry, junior, throws) placed second in the weight throw with a distance of 16.72 meters and sixth in the shot put with a distance of 14.26 meters for the Oilers at the Jet’s Pizza Invitational on January 25.
THOMAS VANCE (Fairview, sophomore, sprints) finished 39th in the 400 meter run with a time of 56.13 and 48th in the 200 meter dash with a time of 24.33.
JOSH VERHOFF (Kalida, freshman, sprints) won the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.99 and was a member of the third place 4x400 meter relay team that finished with a time of 3:23.05.
KENT STATE
RYAN DEMALINE (Liberty Center, rs sophomore, thrower) won the shot put with a distance of 55-03.75 and placed sixth in the weight throw with a distance of 47-10.00 for the Golden Flashes in a dual against Akron on January 24.
OHIO NORTHERN
HUNTER KESLER (Paulding, freshman, sprints) placed seventh in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.53 and was a member of the second place finishing 4x400 meter relay team that finished with a time of 3:35.29 in the Larry Cole Friday Night Invite at Ohio Northern University.
TIFFIN
TYLER STUBER (Napoleon, junior, jumps) is a junior for the Dragons.
TRINE
DARUIS KURTZ (Edon, freshman, throws) is a freshman for the Thunder.
ALEX LAYMAN (Fairview, sophomore, throws) is a sophomore.
EVAN MOHR (Wayne Trace, freshman, throws/pv) is a freshman.
ALEX MUNGER (North Central, senior, throws) is a senior for the Thunder.
BLAKE SAKOS (North Central, freshman, distance) is a freshman.
TRENT SAKOS (North Central, junior, mid distance) placed seventh in the one mile run with a time of 4:57.20 at the Snow Day Invitational at North Central College (Illinois) on January 24.
ALEX SLITER (Fairview, junior, pv) placed sixth in the pole vault with a score of 12-05.50 for the Thunder.
WRESTLING
DEFIANCE
TRISTAN BARAJAS (Wauseon, freshman) is a freshman for the Jackets.
WES BOK (Fairview, freshman) is a freshman.
CHRIS PAHL (Tinora, freshman) is a freshman.
KENT STATE
XAVIER TORRES (Wauseon, freshman) is 7-9 on the year with one win by major decision for the Flashes.
HUNTER YACKEE (Wauseon, rs freshman) is a redshirt freshman.
MICHIGAN
COLE MATTIN (Delta, freshman) is 12-8 with one pin and four wins by major decision.
DREW MATTIN (Delta, junior) is 7-4 with four pins for the 5-3 Wolverines.
