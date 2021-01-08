The outbreak and subsequent pandemic caused by COVID-19 made an immeasurable mark on the 2020 sports scene in the six-county area.
For the first time, winter sports did not crown champions while the entire spring sports season was cancelled, dashing the hopes of potential state championships for dozens of local athletes.
The heartbreak and virus-related newsworthy items aside, 2020 also saw some schools in the area make major changes.
Most notably, longtime Defiance boys basketball coach Kirk Lehman stepped down in May after a 30-year coaching career, 17 of which came as Bulldog coach. His son and assistant coach Bryn Lehman, was named head coach in mid-June.
On a larger scale, the Green Meadows Conference will look familiar to some following some conference realignment. The GMC voted to remove Holgate from the GMC in January and with a standing invitation from the Buckeye Border Conference, the Tigers left the GMC after 53 years in the league. Two months later, the GMC returned to eight member schools by inviting Paulding to re-join the conference.
On this page, The Crescent-News sports department will reprint portions of some of the most-read stories from the past year in chronological order along with photos from some of the most notable moments of the last 12 months.
