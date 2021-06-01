Wisler fans four in goose-egg outing
LOS ANGELES — Matt Wisler had a solid outing for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday, capping the team’s 11-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Wisler, a Bryan grad, pitched the last two outs of the eighth inning and all of the ninth, holding L.A. scoreless and hitless with four strikeouts and one walk. The scoreless outing lowered Wisler’s season ERA to 6.11.
The former Bear standout is 1-2 with three holds in 19 relief appearances for the Giants in 2021 with 24 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched.
Warren blanks Toledo in eighth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Napoleon standout Art Warren allowed a pair of hits in a relief appearance for the Louisville Bats (Triple-A) on Sunday but didn’t allow a run in a 10-0 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens.
Warren retired three of the five batters he faced in a scoreless eighth inning for Louisville. The Cincinnati Reds’ farmhand is 0-2 in six minor league appearances for the Bats with 15 strikeouts and a 7.36 ERA in 7.1 innings while having made two one-frame appearances in relief for the big-league Reds this season with a pair of strikeouts.
Murray unblemished in long relief
ALTOONA, Pa. — Shea Murray fired three innings of scoreless ball for the Double-A Altoona Curve in the second game of a doubleheader with the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday, a 5-4 loss.
Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State graduate, allowed two walks but no hits or runs after coming on for the third inning. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect struck out two on the day.
Murray has a save and hold in seven total appearances for Altoona with a 1.80 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 10 total innings.
Willeman earns second hold
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Zach Willeman pitched a scoreless eighth inning, earning his second hold of the season for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) on Sunday in a 2-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers.
Willeman, a Napoleon High School product, struck out a pair and walked one in a hitless frame for the Drillers, a Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate.
The former Wildcat now has two holds and two saves with an 0-1 record in nine appearances for Tulsa, along with 19 strikeouts and a 3.55 ERA in 12.2 innings.
