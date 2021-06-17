CHICAGO — Bryan product Matt Wisler was strong in his second appearance for the Tampa Bay Rays this season, striking out a pair in a 12-pitch eighth inning as Tampa fell to the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Tuesday.
Wisler, who was traded to the Rays from San Francisco last week, threw nine of his 12 pitches for strikes in the spotless inning. The 27-year-old righthander now has a 1-2 record on the season with four holds, 29 strikeouts and a 5.48 ERA. Wisler has also allowed just three runs across his last 11 outings dating back to May 4, helping to lower his ERA from 32.40 over his first four appearances and from 10.00 since May 4.
MILWAUKEE — Cincinnati Reds’ reliever Art Warren retired the Milwaukee Brewers on 10 pitches in the ninth inning on Monday, firing a scoreless ninth for the Redlegs in a 10-2 road win.
Warren, a Napoleon High School product, struck out one in the hitless and scoreless frame. The former Wildcat, 28, has made five appearances for the Reds while also spending time with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Louisville. Warren has pitched five total innings with a 1.80 ERA and seven strikeouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.