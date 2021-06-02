SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Wisler came on for an early-inning relief appearance for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, pitching 1.1 innings in an 8-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
Wisler, a Bryan High School grad, pitched the last out of the fourth inning and the duration of the fifth, allowing one run and two hits with a strikeout and a walk.
The 28-year-old right-hander is 1-2 in 20 relief appearances with the Giants with 25 strikeouts, three holds and a 6.16 ERA in 19 innings of work.
