BRYAN — One player is celebrated more than others when it comes to the 1975 state champion baseball team.
Pitcher Steve Fireovid, who pitched every inning of all eight postseason games, led the Bears to the title.
Bryan started the postseason with a 3-10 record. Fireovid broke his foot at the end of the basketball season, one where he was all-state, and pitched in just one game in the regular season.
“I cracked my arch in my foot in the last basketball game of the season,” said Fireovid. “When I came back, the tournament started. The team had offense, we just needed someone to throw strikes. We weren’t a typical 3-10 team.”
Fireovid opened the postseason with a three-hitter and a six-hitter in the sectional.
“Fairview and Wauseon were good teams,” Fireovid said of the first two teams they played in the Class AA tournament. “I don’t think we doubted ourselves.”
The district was the same way, two workmanlike wins.
“Van Wert was really good,” Fireovid said of one of the district teams. “They had a good pitcher.”
At 6-10, the Bears started to believe.
“Once we got into the district, we started to play really well,” recalled Fireovid.
The wins moved the Bears into the regional. Fireovid fired a one-hitter in the regional semifinal, which set up Bryan against NWOAL rival Evergreen in a regional final.
“We were really playing well at the point,” mentioned Fireovid. “It was weird to see a team from our area in the regional final in Evergreen.”
The Bears had no trouble dispatching the Vikings to head to state. Fireovid did his thing on the mound, after a rough start, plus he went 3 for 4 at the plate as the Bears won 11-1.
Playing the state semifinal was a bit of a challenge. Scheduled for a Friday, rain kept the teams off the field for the weekend. Bryan’s players returned to to graduate, then came back down to Columbus to watch more rain on Monday.
“There was a lot of rain,” said Fireovid.
Finally, Bryan was able to take the field on Tuesday. In what was turning into a common theme, Fireovid fired a three-hitter, plus hit a double and a triple in 4-0 win over Medina Buckeye to end Bryan into the state championship game.
Coming back on less than a full day’s rest, Fireovid needed to go eight innings in the state final. Bryan fell behind 4-1 in the eighth as Hamilton Badin took advantage of three Bryan errors.
“That was so un-typical,” explained Fireovid. “We were solid defensively.”
Bryan needed a rally in the bottom of the eighth. Down to its last out, the Bears began to claw back. Knowing the heavy hitters in the lineup behind him, Fireovid did his job and reached base.
“It didn’t look good,” said Fireovid. “I walked on four pitches. That’s all I could ask for in that situation.”
A quick double moved runners over. With the game hanging in the balance, Dave McCord stepped to the plate. McCord delivered the game-winner, hitting a ground ball through the left side of the infield.
“His sport was football,” recalls Fireovid of his teammate. “He hit a clean ground ball between third and short. The leftfielder bobbled it a little bit and it was over.”
Fireovid remembers Bryan taking advantage and winning in just a few quick plays.
“When we took control, it happened in four or five pitches,” he said.
Fireovid did something no pitcher can claim to accomplish now. He pitched every inning of his team’s tournament run.
“It wasn’t that big of a deal,” he said on logging the innings on the mound. “I was able to do it. It wasn’t that hard on my arm.”
In the edition of the Crescent-News following the state win, longtime Bryan baseball coach Ray Sumpter was quick to praise his pitcher.
“The pitching on all three (state) squads was tough, but this team had more poise and guts to them,” said Sumpter, who coached Bryan baseball for 35 years and the Bears now play at a field that bears his name. “They lost 10 games, but once Steve (Fireovid) came back, they felt like they couldn’t be beaten.”
After his high school career, Fireovid went on to play baseball at Miami (Ohio) and was drafted by the San Diego Padres.
After a long career in professional baseball — mainly in the minor leagues — Fireovid returned to Bryan where he is currently a financial planner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.