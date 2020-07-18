With fans across the country calling out professional sports team for offensive and inappropriate nicknames, locally, there will be no change.
At Fairview and Wauseon, two teams who use Indian mascots and nicknames, the normal will continue far into the future.
Fairview High School and Middle School has used the Apaches nickname since Central Local Schools district consolidated small schools in Farmer, Ney, Mark Center and Sherwood in the late 1950s.
After a few rounds of voting, students of the new school elected Apaches as the school nickname.
“There have been no discussions concerning a change to the school’s nickname,” said Central Local Schools Superintendent Steve Arnold. “Before that would ever happen, there would need to be serious discussions with alumni and interested community members.”
Changing anything about the name or likeness is a non-issue.
“I’ve had no one approach me or contact me asking school officials to consider a name change,” added Arnold.
Fairview also plans to keep the logo of an Apache warrior.
“Our intent is to keep our same logos,” said Arnold.
In Wauseon, the use of the Indian nickname goes back to the founding of what would eventually become the City of Wauseon.
“At this time, the district is not considering a change to our nickname,” said superintendent Troy Armstrong. “Wauseon is named after the Native American leader of the Ottawa tribe, Chief Wa-Se-on.”
Using the name is a way for the school to honor the roots and history of the Ottawa Indians.
“Our nickname is a positive recognition of the Native American history in Northwest Ohio,” added Armstrong.
To better understand the movement, Armstrong is meeting with the Committee of 500 Years of Dignity and Resistance of Cleveland.
The Committee of 500 Years of Dignity and Resistance is behind the change of team name for the Cleveland Indians.
Like Wauseon, Lima Shawnee uses the Indians nickname as a way to honor the Shawnee Indians of the area. There are one of two Indian teams in the Western Buckeye League, with the Wapakoneta Redskins being the other.
In Toledo, efforts are now underway to change names for Waite (Indians) and Bowsher (Rebels) High Schools.
Elsewhere in northwest Ohio, Arcadia and Port Clinton, both named the Redskins, have no plans to change. Fostoria, known as the Redmen, also plans to keeps its current name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.