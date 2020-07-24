With the announcement Thursday that Defiance and Henry Counties have been moved to Alert Level 3 on the state’s Public Health Advisory Alert System, the nine schools in the two counties have adjusted their schedules for activities amid a recent rise in coronavirus infections.
In posts on Twitter and social media outlets, Defiance High School announced Thursday that “All DHS school activities are cancelled until at least August 1, 2020, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases within Defiance County - making us a Level 3 “RED" county. We remind you to continue to social distance yourself and wear a mask when required. See you soon!”
Fairview, Hicksville and Tinora also posted information that school activities would be halted, with Tinora and Hicksville announcing academic and athletic activities would be canceled until Aug. 1 while Fairview noted a temporary halt of school activities “for a few days” and an evaluation on Thursday, July 30.
“We just take everything one day at a time, some days, hours at a time,” said Tinora AD Craig Rutter. “The important thing is that we are all in this together. No one wants to be here right now but it is the hand we have been dealt. We can’t control it, we can only learn from it and move forward. Our top priority is the safety of our students and our community.”
As for Ayersville Schools, a decision was announced Tuesday to cancel activities in a statement released on social media.
“Due to the recent COVID increase within our community and in the best interest of our students and staff; all student activities, workouts, practices and competitions are cancelled until Aug. 1,” read the statement. “This includes all fitness center hours and pool hours. Please continue to monitor for symptoms and contact your local health provider if you show symptoms of COVID-19. We will all work through this together. Stay safe.”
The change in status from level 2 to level 3 on the scale stems from the counties meeting four of seven indicators from the system. Those indicators are: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases not congregate cases and sustained increase in outpatient visits.
Following a rise in cases recently, Napoleon schools canceled athletic activities for a week on Sunday going through July 27. With the recent news, Napoleon athletic director Andy Ham said that the school is currently working with the Henry County Health Department to find out about returning to practice next week and that a decision was likely to be announced today.
Patrick Henry athletic director Ben George noted that “we are staying consistent and things are scheduled as planned. (We will be) continuing health assessments and sanitation and implementing face masks, except when athletes are actively participating.”
Holgate AD Rich Finley echoed those sentiments.
“Thankfully our activities have not been affected to this point, but with Henry County being moved into the red alert level 3, our student-athletes, coaches and general community are further reminded to be even more diligent with social distancing, wearing masks and doing everything in our control to keep the hope of fall sports alive,” said Finley. “It could be taken from us if we don’t do our part and diminish the spread of COVID-19.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.