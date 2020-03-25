High school track stars aren’t the only ones missing out on running times. Local runners now have nothing to prepare for as marathons have been called off in the area for the foreseeable future because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many of the local runners were prepping for the Glass City Marathon, scheduled for April 25-26.
“I’m not sitting around, but I’ve lost the motivation to run,” said Catherine Aldrich a runner from Defiance, who was planning to run in the Glass City Marathon. “The weather hasn’t helped. It’s cold out and I don’t want to go out and run.”
She was planning to run the race as a part of a greater event in Northwest Ohio, Run the 419. Run the 419 is series of races planned in the Toledo area in May, June, July, August and September.
“I was going to run a race every month,” said Aldrich.
Some are residents, like Archbold’s Matt Shields, was planning on making a trip to Boston to participate in the famed Boston Marathon.
“It’s the first time I qualified,” said Shields, who is the Archbold Middle School Principal. “It’s something I’ve been working on for a few years. It’s disappointing. I was planning to run my first Boston Marathon. I was concerned when the whole coronavirus outbreak started. I was not surprised when they had to cancel.”
When area races went down, Shields began to look at the status of other area races.
“The first thing I did was check the status of other races,” admitted Shields. “You put a lot of work into those races.”
Unlike the Glass City Marathon, which was called off until next spring, the Boston Marathon has been postponed to Sept. 14.
“I decided I’m going to go through the training program,” said Shields. “I’ll have to go through the cycle again in May to get ready for September.”
Shields also wants to run, because it’s one of a few things unaffected by the state’s ‘stay at home’ order.
“There is so much less to do now,” he said. “I wanted to be healthy and work on a goal. It’s a hobby and I want to keep running.”
While there is no official 2020 Glass City Marathon, runners of the race have an option to “race” against the field, albeit virtually.
Plans are still being worked out, but runners, with help of smartwatches and map apps, can run the designated miles on race day and compare times online.
Those who will take part, like Aldrich, will be awards everything they would have earned had the actual race be run.
“They want us to run on that day and go through how we would have run (the marathon),” explained Aldrich. “They are still a little sketchy on what they are going to do. We can’t do the race, but we can show support.”
While not in the field, Shields may just join in.
“I’ll look into that,” he said of joining a virtual race. “The running community is a close community.”
