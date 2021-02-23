Like most of the events of the year, the state swimming and diving meet will look a little different. While it will still be held at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, there will just be straight timed finals instead of the traditional heats and finals.
Up first is the Division II girls, who will be in action on Wednesday. Diving starts the day at 9 a.m., with Tinora’a Lauren Melia leading the locals. She qualified for the state meet with the fourth-best score. Napoleon’s Mara Cashman has the fifth best time.
Looking to make their way up the scoreboard are Defiance’s Adddi Fleischman and Lilly Lacey and Wauseon’s Cameron Estep.
The swimmers will be in action at 4:30 p.m. Leading the local group is Napoleon’s Kaylee Nagel, who is back at state for a fourth time. She comes in with the third-best time in the 50 freestyle and fifth-best time in the 100.
Two other swimmers will be in two events. Archbold’s Elizabeth Theobald has the 10th best time in the state in both the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly and Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades has qualified in the 200 and 500 freestyle.
Wauseon advanced three swimmers to state in the 500 freestyle, as Magdalena Duden and Myley McGinnis-Marshall also advanced.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Marissa Beckett will be swimming in the 200 IM.
In the relay races, Wauseon will compete in both the 200 and 400 freestyle. Bryan grabbed the final time to advance to state in the 200 freestyle relay. Ottawa-Glandorf will swim in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
The boys will be in action on Thursday, will the same time schedule as the girls. Diving starts at 9 a.m., with Evergreen’s Will Dumas as the lone local competitor.
Two swimmers are looking for local podium finishes. Napoleon’s Kyle Hudson enters with the top time in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Bryan’s Kellen Rigg has the third-best time in the 200 and fourth best time in the 500 freestyle. Wauseon’s Andrew Scherer will also compete in the 200 and 500 freestyle.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Wes Davidson qualified in the 100 butterfly.
In the relay races, Napoleon is in the top 10 in the 400 freestyle relay and also advanced in the 200 medley. Bryan is in the 200 freestyle and 20 medley relays and Wauseon will compete in the 400 freestyle relay.
