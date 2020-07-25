TOLEDO — The Inverness Club in Toledo is a historic golf venue, home of four U.S. Open Championships, two PGA Championships and the future home of the 2021 Solheim Cup.
However, on Monday, the 107-year-old course on Dorr Street will be the site of some younger standouts on the greens and fairways, hosting the Toledo Junior Golf Association Founders Invitational in the final tournament of the TJGA summer season.
A bevy of area golfers have made appearances through the summer on courses across northwest Ohio, with Napoleon senior-to-be Riley Kleck and Pettisville senior-to-be Max Leppelmeier holding on to shots at the tour championships in second place.
For Kleck, the circuit has been a chance to strut her stuff on the course following a 2019 campaign for the Wildcats that saw her miss out on a Division I state tournament spot by just five shots. Kleck has 3,447 total points, just 48 behind Macy Hanus, a 2020 Bowling Green High School grad and current University of Toledo golfer, in her effort to better an eighth-place effort across 11 events on the TJGA slate last year.
From June 8-15, Kleck rallied off three straight victories at Highland Meadows in Sylvania (three-shot win over Hanus), The Legacy Golf Club in Ottawa Lake, Mich. (tied for first with Perrysburg’s Paige Zolciak) and at the Tom Taylor Memorial at Toledo Country Club (two-shot win over Hanus).
Kleck was also third at the Glass City Open at Belmont Country Club on June 16 and the Maumee Bay Junior on June 1 and second at a Match Play Brackets event at Brandywine Country Club on July 14-15.
Kleck also enters on a high note with a victory at the two-round Northwest Ohio PGA Championship at South Toledo Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday, edging Emma Mulder of Temperance, Mich. and Sydney Deal, a Perrysburg freshman by a shot thanks to a red-hot 72 in the second round.
The top 12 girls and top 30 boys in the season standings will compete Monday and Tuesday at Inverness in the Founders Invitational.
On the girls side, Wauseon senior Lexe McQuillin (eight events this summer, 20th in standings), Hicksville junior Kenzie Schroeder (eight events, 23rd), Hilltop’s Jamie Chester (junior, eight events, 29th) and Ella Calvin (junior, seven events, 32nd) and Avrie Reed (junior, three events, 39th), Defiance senior Emily Singer (three events, 38th) and Wauseon junior Halle Frank (five events, 46th) have competed on the summer circuit as well.
McQuillin picked up a fifth-place finish at Eagles Landing on July 16 while Schroeder’s top showing was a 12th-place effort at Legacy and Singer’s a 21st-place showing at both the Tom Taylor Memorial and at Eagles Landing.
On the boys side, Leppelmeier has stood out with a 75.75 scoring average in 10 events and a tie for the City of Toledo Championship on June 24 at Ottawa Park and Detwiler. The Pettisville standout, fourth last season, also won the Legacy Junior championship with a round of 76 on June 1, was runner-up at Maumee Bay on June 1 and third at both Stone Oak (June 5) and Stone Ridge (July 6).
Leppelmeier’s margin in second place in the season standings is wider than Kleck’s, as the Blackbird golfer is 208.67 points behind Perrysburg junior Mason Deal. Leppelmeier’s Pettisville teammate Tommy McWatters will also compete at the Founders Invitational at 12th in the season standings, just ahead of 2020 Tinora grad and future Tiffin University golfer Dylan Von Deylen in 14th and Archbold freshman Cahle Roth in 15th.
McWatters shared the Stone Oak championship with Von Deylen (third in summer season in 2019) while the former Tinora standout added a runner-up finish at Highland Meadows. Roth has belied his 14 years over 13 events this summer, finishing third at the Brian Hoeflinger Memorial at Sylvania Country Club on June 23, fourth at Heatherdowns on July 9 and second in the Match Play Brackets event.
The one-round event will tee off beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Monday at Inverness Club. Fans will be allowed at the event with masks required. Following the event, a banquet will be held at Inverness where the Players of the Year will be named, along with boys and girls sportsmanship awards and both the Paul Szymanski Spirit Award ($4,000) and Dr. Edward Jacob Scholarships ($3,000) will be awarded.
Toledo Junior Golf Association
Founders Invitational Tee Times
7:30 a.m.: Andrew Combs, Eddie Griffin, Noah Wright; 7:40 a.m.: Austin Hanni-Wells, Zach Miller, Sam Sutton; 7:50 a.m.: Ian Briars, Nathan Harms, Henry Rill; 8 a.m.: Cameron Donahue, Jake Forehand, Grant Riley; 8:10 a.m.: Landon Finch, Zach Thomas, Justy VonLehmden; 8:20 a.m.: Cooper Grill, Cahle Roth, Micaiah Sutton; 8:30 a.m.: Tommy McWatters, Lucas Patterson, Dylan Von Deylen; 8:40 a.m.: Myles Murphy, Charlie Riggs, Logan Sutto; 8:50 a.m.: Danny Greenhill, Joey Hoppenjans, Jacob Puls; 9 a.m.: Andrew Briars, Mason Deal, Max Leppelmeier; 9:10 a.m.: Taylor Adams, Alexandra Simpson; 9:20 a.m.: Hannah Craig, Paige Reece; 9:30 a.m.: Olivia Martinez, Lexie Murphy, Grace Sanford; 9:40 a.m.: Hannah Chung, Payton Donnelly, Olivia Jackson; 9:50 a.m.: Sydney Deal, Emma Mulder, Beka Yang; 10 a.m.: Macy Hanus, Riley Kleck, Paige Zolciak.
