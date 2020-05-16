As the sports world continues to very slowly return to a new normal following the coronavirus pandemic, the economic fallout from cancelled events remains as more and more programs cut back. The cutbacks have hit very close to home as Bowling Green State University announced Friday the elimination of its baseball program.
In all, 34 players and three coaches will be affected. A few of the players have local ties as freshmen Rigo Ramos (Archbold) and Owen Recker (Kalida) recently joined the team. Senior Damon Egnor (Paulding), was playing his last season.
“It’s tough,” admitted Egnor, a four-year member of the Falcons. “For me, I was granted that extra year when they cancelled the season but I was forgoing that anyway to pursue some other opportunities. My heart goes out to the guys on the team.”
“It was definitely not how I wanted my morning to go,” said Ramos about the announcement. “We had a Zoom meeting and right away they (the coaches) had a gloomy look in their eyes. I’m still trying to process it.”
The decision by BGSU is one of many made by the Mid-American Conference and its teams. Akron recently made the decision to cut four sports, and the MAC itself cut back and disregarded several postseason events.
“I was a little nervous,” Ramos said of the decision when he learned of other cuts made. “It gets really frustrating and confusing. You start to believe the worse. I knew some changes would have to take place. There was always the possibility (of cutting the program).”
Despite that, Ramos did not think cutting the program was possible.
“It just sounded goofy,” said Ramos. “It sounded crazy. Bowing Green had a great year across the board in all sports.”
The Falcons were 2-11 this season until the COVID-19 virus forced a stoppage of sports everywhere around the world. The final game BG played was a win, a 2-1 decision over Youngstown State.
Ramos and Egnor will be linked together with that win. Ramos started the final game of the season, allowing an unearned run on three hits in five innings. Egnor took over for Ramos on the hill and worked a scoreless inning of relief.
All three local products spent time on the hill of the Falcons before the season was cut short. Ramos made four appearances – two starts – and had an 0-1 record with a 5.19 ERA. In 8.2 innings pitched, he allowed six runs – five earned on six hits with four walks and 11 strikeouts.
Recker made two starts and had an 0-1 record with a 4.91 ERA. In 7.1 innings, he allowed five runs – four earned – on seven hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
Egnor made four relief appearances and totaled a 14.73 ERA. In 3.2 innings, he allowed six runs on 12 hits with two walks.
“It was my home for four years, I had a strong relationship with all the coaches,” noted Egnor. “My heart hurts for them all. Everyone’s thinking of the players and rightfully so, it was their decision to go there, but for those coaches it’s their livelihoods and they can’t just pick up and go somewhere else.”
Egnor also reflected on the loss of a new role he could have taken on as an alumni.
“I know at the beginning of this year, (graduated) guys that I’d played with my freshman year were telling me good luck and have a good senior season,” said the former Paulding standout. “I won’t have that to cheer on the guys after me. That’s something I was excited to do, to be able to support the team, especially with these juniors I’ve played with the last three years.”
Meanwhile, Ramos will have to figure out his next move. The University announced they will honor his scholarship, but if he wants to continue to play baseball, he’ll have to look somewhere else.
“They know a lot of guys (on the team) have a passion for the game,” stated Ramos. “They are looking to play at the next level.”
Ramos said he is in the process of entering the NCAA transfer portal and when he does, can have contact with other coaches about a possible transfer.
BGSU has been a home for many area prospects over the year, dating back to former major league picks Doug Bair (Melrose native), Scott Taylor and Andy Smith (Defiance High School) and former team MVP and current Archbold head baseball coach Dick Selgo. Other local players who saw time as Falcons in recent years include: Ethan McKenney (Tinora), Levi Fisher (Bryan), T.J. Losby (Bryan), David Borcherdt (Archbold), Ross Gerdeman (Fort Jennings), Trevor Blaylock (Bryan), Alex Nossaman (Bryan), Brett Fitzwater (Fairview), Derek Drewes (Tinora), Wes Rickenberg (Napoleon), Axel Bueter (Wauseon), Tyson Schnitkey (Archbold), Ty Suntken (Wauseon) and Brad Croy (Ottawa-Glandorf).
Two other local products, Napoleon pitcher Landon Willeman and Wauseon’s Connar Penrod, were set to join the team in coming years.
“It’s hard because I found a good home here,” Willeman said of signing with the Falcons. “It’s going to be hard, but I’m coping.”
After finding a place he thought he was going to spend the next four years, Willeman now has to begin the recruitment process all over again.
“It’s going to be a little tough falling in love with a new school,” added Willeman. “I’ll have to find a place to call home.”
Willeman is a Napoleon senior that was set to compete with the Falcons in 2020 while Penrod is currently concluding his junior year at Wauseon and committed to BGSU in Nov. 2019.
“ I saw the news on Twitter before I talked to (BGSU pitching) coach (Kyle) Hallock, (hitting) coach (Ryan) Shay and the head coach (Danny Schmitz),” said Penrod, a football, basketball and baseball standout for the Indians. “Right away I texted coach Hallock and said this can’t be true and then later on I was on a four-way call with them and they explained the whole situation to me.
“It’s a range of emotions, obviously disheartening and sad. I was ready to put the next four, five years of my future with them.”
Penrod was also excited to enter the last half of his Wauseon career with set plans, which would have aided his multi-sport prep career.
“Obviously I was going to do a lot of baseball stuff outside of the season, but the commitment allowed me to not miss as much offseason things (for other sports),” explained Penrod. “I was traveling to Georgia, southern Ohio about every weekend to play in front of scouts and (after committing) I was going to have that time to focus on working with my teammates more in football and open gyms in basketball.
“My heart breaks, though, for Landon. I’ve got a whole other year to find out what I’m going to do, he’s just got months.”
Aaron Gross contributed to this story.
