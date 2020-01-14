The Defiance freshman boys basketball team defeated Western Buckeye League foe Lima Shawnee 55-34 on Monday.
Cayden Zachrich led the Bulldogs (4-0) with 16 points. Javen Saldana added 10 tallies for the undefeated Defiance.
The Bryan eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Hicksville 38-23 on Monday.
Maddox Langenderfer had a team high 13 points for Bryan (7-2). Karter Brown added 10 points in the win for the Golden Bears.
The Bryan seventh grade team suffered a 50-33 defeat to the Aces to fall to 6-4 on the season.
The Bryan eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Hicksville 46-10 on Monday.
All ten players recorded points with Voigt leading the way with 15 tallies for Bryan (10-1). Thiel and Wasson both chipped in seven markers apiece for the Lady Bears.
The seventh grade team also knocked off Hicksville by a score of 38-9 to improve to 6-4 on the season.
