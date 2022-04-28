ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan’s Matt Wisler made his second start of the season for the Tampa Bay Rays as the reliever pitched two innings in the team’s 8-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
Wisler, a 29-year-old righthander, struck out two and allowed two hits in the start but did not allow a run, throwing 19 of his 27 total pitches for strikes. The former Golden Bear standout has made two starts and eight total appearances for the Rays in 2022 with a 1-0 record, a hold and a blown save and has lowered his ERA to 1.93 in 9.1 innings this season with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Warren pitches eighth
CINCINNATI — Art Warren did his part in a scoreless bullpen inning for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, striking out a pair in a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Napoleon grad threw 15 of his 20 pitches for strikes, issuing one walk but not allowing a run or hit in the eighth inning for Cincinnati. Warren has made five appearances for the Reds this season with a save, six strikeouts and a 4.15 ERA in 4.1 innings of work.
Willeman fans pair
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Napoleon High School grad Zach Willeman pitched a pair of scoreless innings for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday in a 6-5 11-inning loss to the Amarillo Sod Poodles.
Willeman, 26, struck out a pair as the former Wildcat came on for the ninth and 10th innings. The Kansas City Royals’ prospect allowed one hit but no runs and no walks in the outing, lowering his season ERA to 3.00. Willeman is 0-1 in six appearances over nine innings with eight strikeouts.
