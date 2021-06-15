ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan’s Matt Wisler needed just 12 pitches to navigate his first appearance for the Tampa Bay Rays since being traded on Friday, firing a scoreless seventh in the Rays’ 7-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
Wisler was part of a five-pitcher bullpen game for the American League East-leading Rays, striking out one while inducing a ground-out and fly-out in the effort. Including his time spent with San Francisco, the former Golden Bear all-Ohioan has a 1-2 record with 27 strikeouts and a 5.75 ERA in 20.1 innings of work.
The appearance Saturday marks Wisler’s first appearance for an American League club since Sept. 27, 2020 when the 28-year-old righty was a member of the Minnesota Twins’ bullpen.
ALTOONA, Pa. — Shea Murray picked up his second hold of the year for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Sunday, pitching a scoreless eighth inning in a 3-0 shutout of the Akron RubberDucks.
Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State product, did not allow a hit and walked one batter, facing four Akron hitters in the outing. The 27-year-old righthander is 1-0 with two saves and two holds in 11 total appearances for the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate with 19 strikeouts and a 1.23 ERA.
GRANVILLE, W. Va. — In a game shortened to five innings by rain, Deylen Miley was dominant again for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers with five frames of shutout ball in a 4-0 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday.
The former Bryan Golden Bear and Bellarmine University pitcher allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out nine in the victory in the MLB Draft League. Miley is 2-0 in three appearances for the Scrappers with a 0.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts to just three walks in nine innings of work.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Jeron Williams didn’t record a hit in Saturday’s 8-2 loss to the State College Spikes but still found a way to impact the game for the West Virginia Black Bears in MLB Draft League action.
Williams, an Archbold High School and Lincoln Trail Junior College product, was 0-for-2 but drew a pair of walks and drove in a run for the Black Bears.
The shortstop is hitting .256 for West Virginia with 11 hits, five runs and seven RBIs in 13 games.
