Warren records out for Reds
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Cincinnati Reds’ reliever and Napoleon graduate Art Warren faced one batter in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing a base hit from Willy Adames in a 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
Through Warren allowed the two-out hit, the former Wildcat still kept the Brewers off the board as Luis Urias was thrown out at home to end the seventh trying to give Milwaukee a 4-3 lead.
The outing is the second straight appearance where the 28-year-old reliever has been called on to make one out and the second in the last three showings where Warren has faced one batter.
Warren, 28, is 2-0 in relief for the Reds this year in 17 total appearances (14 innings) with a 1.93 ERA, 21 strikeouts and just six walks allowed.
Willeman fans three in two-frame outing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Zach Willeman pitched two innings of scoreless ball for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) on Wednesday in a 6-4 loss to the Springfield Cardinals.
Willeman, a Napoleon High School and Kent State product, came on with one out in the fifth inning and allowed an RBI sacrifice fly and groundout to end a five-run uprising by Springfield. Willeman then struck out two of the batters he faced in the sixth in a 1-2-3 frame and fanned a third batter in the seventh before being lifted with a pair of runners on base.
The former Wildcat and current Los Angeles Dodgers’ prospect is 1-1 with two saves in 22.2 innings of work across 15 appearances with Tulsa with 30 strikeouts and a 4.37 ERA.
Williams singles, steals
FREDERICK, Md. — Jeron Williams was 1-for-4 with a third-inning leadoff single and stole a base for the West Virginia Black Bears in a 6-5 loss to the Frederick Keys in a MLB Draft League contest on Wednesday.
Williams, an Archbold grad, is hitting .273 with 27 hits in 29 games for the Black Bears with 19 runs, three doubles and 13 RBIs. After West Virginia’s game Thursday was rained out, the MLB Draft League enters a mid-season break from July 9-14 as the MLB All-Star Weekend and MLB Draft will be held.
