Warren exits with injury
MILWAUKEE — Napoleon grad Art Warren made his fourth straight appearance of one out recorded but left after seven pitches with an apparent injury in the seventh inning in the Cincinnati Reds’ 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
Warren threw two pitches to Luis Urias and induced a lineout before a few wild pitches and was checked by trainers before leaving the game.
The former Napoleon standout is 2-0 in 18 appearances and 14.1 innings for the Reds in 2021 with 21 strikeouts, six walks and a 1.88 ERA.
Wisler nabs fourth hold
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Wisler pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief, earning his fourth hold of the season on Saturday for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Bryan High School grad allowed a walk and struck out a pair in the outing for the American League East Division leaders, allowing a two-out ground rule double before being replaced.
Wisler, 28, lowered his ERA to 0.73 in 12 appearances with Tampa with an 0-1 record and four holds with 16 strikeouts and three walks with one earned run allowed in 12.1 innings. Including 21 appearances with San Francisco this season, Wisler is 1-3 this year with seven holds, 42 strikeouts (nine walks) and a 3.98 ERA in 31.2 innings.
Willeman fans two
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Zach Willeman struck out a pair in two-thirds of an inning, allowing a run and two hits for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) in a 9-5 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday.
Willeman, a Napoleon High School and Kent State product, came on with two runners on in the sixth inning and allowed a two-run single and a walk before a pop-out and two strikeouts to end the frame.
The 25-year-old righthander and Los Angeles Dodgers’ farmhand is now 1-1 with two saves in 16 appearances, striking out 32 in 23.1 innings with a 4.63 ERA.
Murray earns win for Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. — Shea Murray picked up his second victory of the season for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Friday night, pitching an inning of scoreless relief in a 6-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks.
The former Defiance High School and Ohio State player struck out one and walked one without allowing a hit in the sixth inning of a seven-inning doubleheader opener.
The 27-year-old righthander, a Pittsburgh Pirates’ prospect, is 2-0 with three saves, 29 strikeouts and a 2.82 ERA in 22.1 innings over 18 outings.
