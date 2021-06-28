Warren strikes out side
CINCINNATI — Art Warren had a spotless seventh inning of work for the Cincinnati Reds in Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves, striking out all three batters he faced.
The former Napoleon standout retired the Braves on 13 pitches in the frame, firing nine strikes with seven swinging strikes.
Warren, 28, has recorded 15 strikeouts and allowed three runs with four walks over 9.2 innings of work with a 2.79 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 11 total appearances.
Wisler gives up homer, dealt first loss
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Matt Wisler was tagged with his first loss with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, surrendering a go-ahead run in the eighth inning in a 6-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
Wisler, a Bryan High School graduate, gave up a leadoff home run in the eighth inning to the Angels’ Phil Gosselin before retiring the side in order.
The former Golden Bear and 28-year-old righthander is now 0-1 in eight appearances and 8.1 innings for the Rays with a 10/1 strikeout/walk ratio and a 1.08 ERA after going 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 21 games with the San Francisco Giants.
Murray shakes off walks in eighth
ALTOONA, Pa. — Shea Murray overcame some control issues to complete a scoreless eighth inning for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on Sunday in an 11-2 loss to the Harrisburg Senators.
Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State product, struck out the first two batters he faced before issuing three straight walks to load the bases. Following a mound visit, Murray induced a flyout to left field to escape the threat.
Murray has three saves for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate in 15 total appearances with a 1-0 record, 26 strikeouts and a 2.33 ERA in 19.1 innings of work.
Willeman solid for Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman was solid in 1.2 innings for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers on Sunday, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate to a 6-3 win over the Springfield Cardinals.
The former Napoleon Wildcat and NLL Player of the Year allowed one hit and one run, facing seven total batters in the outing for the Drillers. Willeman recorded a strikeout and no walks.
The 25-year-old reliever is 0-1 in 13 appearances with the Drillers with two saves, 25 strikeouts and a 4.91 ERA in 18.1 innings.
Williams slugs for Bears
NILES — Jeron Williams came up with a pair of base hits and an RBI for the West Virginia Black Bears on Sunday as the team finished in a 9-9 tie after nine innings against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in MLB Draft League action.
Williams, an Archbold grad and future Toledo Rocket, rapped an RBI single in the top of the second inning before reaching on a two-out single in the seventh.
Williams also put together a two-hit day Saturday in the Black Bears’ 12-6 win over Mahoning Valley. The Black Bear shortstop tallied an RBI single in the fifth inning while adding a fourth-inning double and scoring on an RBI single in the next at-bat.
The former Bluestreak is hitting .257 in 22 games with the Black Bears with nine runs scored, 12 RBIs and a pair of doubles on the year.
