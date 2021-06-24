The path for any player turning baseball into a career has been relatively unchanged over the past few decades.
Elite players get eyed in high school by major league clubs and either sign then or after a couple of seasons at the college level. For the next tier of players, a college career allows them to be seen and drafted in later rounds and the wheel keeps spinning.
However, after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down seasons across the country and triggered a major reshuffling of the minor league system, opportunities for prospects to be seen were fewer and far between and a need arose.
Enter the MLB Draft League, a six-team league in the Northeast that has allowed for current college players to compete in front of scouts and personnel and gain a feel for the minor league format while keeping college eligibility. Of those players competing in the league, three hail from the six-county area and have made their marks on the diamond.
Ayersville product Jack Goonan, Bryan grad Deylen Miley and Archbold product Jeron Williams have seen time for three different teams in the MLB Draft League, vying for exposure and an opportunity to hone their craft.
Goonan, a 6-4, 265-pound righthander for the State College Spikes, has made a pair of relief appearances and earned a save while not allowing a run. The former Sinclair Community College, Virginia Tech and Mercyhurst (Pa.) pitcher caught some eyes and made his way three hours east to State College.
“In the winter, I went to a couple showcases for pro ball and someone that was in the league saw me throw and gave me an invite,” said Goonan, 23. “Talking to my advisor, there was no reason not to throw in this league. There’s good players all around. The biggest thing for me, a lot of these pro teams know that I throw hard but the biggest thing was seeing me against live batting.”
Throwing a fastball and curveball, Goonan has raised his fastball velocity to 94 to 96 miles per hour consistently, hitting 98 a few times, with a breaking ball between 80-84 mph.
Those opportunities have paid off for the former Pilot all-Ohioan as workouts with the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies have allowed Goonan to take a couple weeks away from the team to work out for pro squads.
For Miley, the opportunity to continue honing his craft on the mound has come at the best time for the 6-2 righthander. Miley, who played in the infield for most of his prep career and for two years at D-II Tiffin University before transferring to Bellarmine University (Louisville, Ky.) in 2020, has been gaining experience on the bump and making it pay off.
The 2016 NWOAL Player of the Year and all-Ohioan for Jeff Inselmann at Bryan, has struck out 21 in four appearances and two starts over 11.2 innings for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, located in Niles, Ohio near Youngstown.
“The opportunity came from my coach at Bellarmine, Larry Owens,” explained Miley, who tested out some pitching time in the summer collegiate Northwoods League in Madison, Wis. “Coach knew a couple guys in (the league) and we thought it was a perfect spot for guys like me. He got a hold of his contacts and about a week later, we had a contract for me and my teammate.”
“I’ve only really been pitching religiously now for about two years, when I transferred to Bellarmine, I was mostly a position player,” added Miley, who has a fastball (92-95 mph), slider (83-86), curveball (79-82) and changeup (83-86) in his arsenal. “Really, it’s just about an opportunity coming from a small school and making the most of the opportunity and jumping on it.”
Both Goonan and Miley have continued to grow in their roles as relievers following solid seasons at the collegiate level. Miley struck out 86 batters over 64.2 innings in 2021, earning a 3-5 record and 6.54 ERA with Bellarmine in 2021 in the program’s first season at the Division I level.
Goonan, meanwhile, garnered four saves in 10 appearances in the 2021 season with Division II Mercyhurst, striking out 15 over 9.2 innings. The former Pilot also played in eight games in 2019 with Division I Virginia Tech while racking up 79 strikeouts and nine saves with a 6-3 record in two seasons at Sinclair Community College.
The two arms even met up during the season as league compatriots.
“It was cool, we played Deylen one of the last days I was there,” said Goonan. “I remember telling (teammates), that’s a northwest Ohio guy, he’s good. It’s a little northwest Ohio gang. I remember saying hey, he’s going to have a good curveball. If you went to any of (Defiance High School coach) Tom Held’s camps, you know about a good curveball.”
Williams enters the MLB Draft League scene with a different perspective than Goonan and Miley, both in experience and timeline.
While the two pitchers graduated in 2016, Williams is a 2019 graduate from Archbold following a senior season where he earned first team all-NWOAL honors in both basketball and baseball. The 6-0 infielder, still just 20 years old, finished his second season with Lincoln Trail Junior College in Illinois, having racked up a .276 average with 50 hits, eight doubles, two home runs, 32 RBIs and 19 steals in 53 games for the Statesmen.
With a transfer to Division I Toledo ahead of the former Bluestreak, the chance to get noticed by those at the major league level while boosting his game ahead of a move up in the college ranks was an opportunity too good to pass up.
“I’m not sure I really had any specific goals coming in,” explained Williams. “I just wanted to become a better player, gain more knowledge of the game and get my name out there to pro scouts. There were a lot of unknowns with this league but just from seeing the player spotlights leading up, I’d say my expectations for the level of competition was pretty accurate.
“I love it so far. When I get to go out there and do what I love every day, I can’t complain.”
As a mostly everyday starter in the lineup at shortstop for the West Virginia Black Bears, Williams has a .250 average (14-for-56) in 17 games with eight RBIs and seven runs.
“Playing in this league has been a lot of fun and playing against high-level competition to see where you’re at is always cool,” noted Williams. “It has been a grind at times but it’s what I love to do. Deylen has pitched against my team twice and has done really well against us but I have yet to face him. I don’t think Jack has thrown against us yet but it’s really cool to see other guys from northwest Ohio in the league.”
Along with the uptick in competition and skill level, players in the Draft League are getting high-level data and analysis on their skills from scouts and from Prep Baseball Report’s work in the scouting game along with plenty of baseball experience.
Miley’s manager with the Scrappers is 15-year MLB veteran and former Cleveland Indian Coco Crisp while former MLB infielder Jedd Gyorko is the manager of Williams’ Black Bears.
Along with the three squads featuring area players, the Williamsport Crosscutters, Trenton Thunder and Frederick Keys will compete in a 68-game season stretching from late May to early August with a mid-season break leading into the 2021 MLB Draft on July 11-13.
According to the league’s website, players that are drafted can leave to play for their assigned minor league club with Draft League rosters adding draft-eligible players to replace those drafted by pro clubs.
Overall the move has appeared to be a smashing success, according to some of the players in it.
“I think it’s good,” said Goonan. “I think I’m the perfect example. I’ve got the tools to make me successful. Coming from Mercyhurst, I’m not on the biggest stage so coming onto this stage with guys from all across the country who also have the tools is great. I’m able to prove to myself that I’m exactly where I belong.
“It’s a half-and-half situation, some of these guys have exposure on the big stage at bigger schools but if you have good stuff on any level, guys are going to figure it out.”
Said Miley: “Being able to do my own thing in a professional setting and focusing on what I need to do to better myself is what it’s come down to. The biggest thing that’s contributed to my success is throwing every day and working on all my pitches every single day, getting a better feel on pitches day in and day out.”
