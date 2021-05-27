CINCINNATI — Matt Wisler made a pair of appearances last week for the San Francisco Giants in a series in the Cincinnati Reds.

On May 17, Wisler pitched 0.2 innings, surrendering a pair of solo home runs while striking out a batter in the eighth inning of a 6-3 victory over the Reds. On May 20, the former Bryan High School standout pitched the ninth inning of the Giants’ lopsided 19-4 victory against Cincinnati, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Wisler is 1-2 in 18 appearances for the Giants this season with 20 strikeouts and a 6.75 ERA in 16 innings.

After being optioned down by Cincinnati on May 17, Napoleon grad Art Warren made a trio of appearances for the Triple-A Louisville Bats over the past week.

In a May 19 outing, Warren took his second loss of the minor-league season, surrendering four runs on four hits with a walk and five strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work in a 6-5 loss to the Memphis Redbirds. The former Wildcat bounced back with a scoreless effort on Saturday, May 22, fanning three with a walk in 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings.

Warren rounded out the recent showing with a ninth-inning appearance for the Bats against the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday, allowing one hit and one run while striking out three without a walk.

Warren is now 0-2 in five appearances and 6.1 innings with Louisville (8.53 ERA, 15 strikeouts) and 0-0 in two appearances with the Cincinnati Reds (0.00 ERA, two strikeouts).

Shea Murray made his fourth and fifth appearances of the season on the mound for the Altoona Curve (Double-A) on May 18 and 22 at the Harrisburg Senators before pitching the ninth inning on Tuesday against the Erie Bayhawks.

Murray, a Defiance High School and Ohio State product, earned his first hold of the season with 1.1 innings of scoreless ball in a 2-1 Altoona win on May 18, striking out a pair with two walks and a hit allowed. On Saturday, the former Bulldog was tagged with a blown save in the sixth and seventh frames, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five in an eventual 6-3 loss to Harrisburg. Finally, Murray recorded a hit, strikeout and walk in the ninth inning against Erie without allowing a run in a 5-1 defeat.

Murray has made six appearances for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ affiliate with 12 strikeouts and one save in seven total innings with a 2.57 ERA.

TULSA, Okla. — Zach Willeman picked up his second save of the year for the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A) on Thursday before pitching his longest outing of the year Sunday in a pair of games against the Wichita Wind Surge.

Willeman, a Napoleon High School and Kent State product, allowed one run on a solo homer in the ninth inning on Thursday in a 4-3 victory for Tulsa, striking out one and allowing two hits. The former Wildcat and current Los Angeles Dodgers’ farmhand then pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless relief in a 3-0 loss on Sunday. Willeman struck out five in the appearance, allowing two hits with no walks.

Willeman, 25, is 0-1 in seven outings for Tulsa with two saves, 13 strikeouts and a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings pitched.

