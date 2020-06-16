Monday
Tinora 020 100 0 – 3 7 1
Archbold 003 410 x – 8 10 2
Records: Tinora 0-4, Archbold 2-3.
Winning pitcher: Brayton Hobbs (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Others: Brandon Taylor.
Losing pitcher: Casen Wolfrum (3.2 innings, 7 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Others: Kade Vogelsong.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) – DJ Newman 3 singles, double, RBI; Dawson Liechty 2 singles; Brandon Taylor double, 2 RBI; Noah Garcia 2 RBI; Drake Moehring single, RBI; Zane Behnfeldt single, RBI. (Tinora) – Jacon Bailey 2 singles, 2 RBI; Ben Mendez single, RBI.
Anthony Wayne 223 211 2 – 13
Bryan 201 000 0 – 3
Losing pitcher: Nolan Kidston (4 innings, 9 runs, 6 hits, 2 strikeouts 1 walk). Others: Taysen Deckosh.
Leading hitters: (Bryan) – Breven Deckrosh 2 singles.
NELL 10U
World Class Collision 232 030 – 10
Werlor 330 000 – 6
Winning pitcher: Graham Hammon. Others: Ryan Mills, Grady Stark.
Losing pitcher: Noah Cereghin. Others: Joe Barnes, Alex Bohn, Owen Reynolds, Liam Behnfeldt.
Leading hitters: (World Class Collision) – Grady Stark triple, double; Ryan Mills 2 singles. (Werlor) – Alex Bohn 2 triples, Codey Ankney 2 singles.
