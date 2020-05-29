When word got out about the shuttering of the Bowling Green State University baseball program, a number of former players stepped up to save the team.
One local coach, who was a part of some very successful BGSU baseball teams, is leading the charge. Dick Selgo, who has been the baseball coach at Archbold since 2008, played for the Falcons from 1972 to 1975. He was second team All-MAC in 1974 and the team MVP and first team All-MAC in 1975.
“It was shocking news that it got dropped so suddenly,” Selgo said on the news about the BGSU baseball program. “Why baseball had to take the hit, I’m not sure.”
He served as captain of the 1975 team alongside another local product, Napoleon’s Joe Meyer. Meyer went on to a long career as the softball coach for the Wildcats.
Selgo helped bring home the first Mid-American Conference title for the Falcons in 1972.
“It was four of the best years of my life,” Selgo said of his days at Bowling Green. “We won the MAC and were one win away from Omaha (to play in the college World Series).”
It was at that time the Falcons were sending players into the majors. The most famous of which is Orel Hershiser, who holds the major league record for consecutive scoreless innings at 56.
“Two of my teammates, Kip Young and Larry Owen, went on to play in the major leagues,” added Selgo.
Selgo even returned to serve as a graduate assistant for the Falcons when his playing days were done. Now, those players that Selgo played with and coached are doing what they can to save the BGSU baseball program.
“I am really impressed with my former teammates,” said Selgo. “In four days, they raised $1.2 million. They are doing everything they can do to save the program. Our baseball alumni are trying to work fast. The goal is to raise $3.5-4 million for a five-year commitment.”
Like other alums, Selgo was quick to work with other former Falcon players to start the fundraising.
“They started contacting former players within two to three days when they heard the baseball program was getting dropped,” said Selgo. “I was in a conference call a few days ago and you could here the passion the guys had when the program was dropped.”
The plan is to get a commitment of five years from the university so recruits know they’ll have a team. Hopefully, after that the university budget will balance back out and the school can fund the team once again.
“The hope is the pandemic will be gone in five years and tuition and enrollment will be back up,” mentioned Selgo.
Budget problems for the baseball team at BGSU have started before the global pandemic stopped sports. Using reducing scholarships, the Falcons have not had a winning season since 2010, when they went 31-23-1. That includes a MAC championship year in 2013, when they went to the NCAA tournament and finished with a 24-31 record.
They fell on hard times the past two years, going 11-39 in 2018 and 16-33 last season.
“The program has struggled lately,” admits Selgo. “That goes back to funding. The NCAA allows 11.7 baseball scholarships for a 30-plus man roster. Bowling Green uses 8.3 scholarships.”
That has not stopped local products from joining the team. Like the group of older players coming together to help save the program, the younger guys come because of the family aspects.
“The kind of atmosphere at Bowling Green is a family atmosphere,” closed Selgo. “You can tell they feel that when you talk to any of the players.”
For more information on saving the BGSU baseball program, e-mail savebgsubaseball1@gmail.com.
