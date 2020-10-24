Lincolnview claimed both player of the year and coach of the year honors as the Northwest Conferene named its all-conference volleyball teams.
Kendall Bollenbacher was selected as the player of the year and JaHahn Evans was the pick for coach of the year.
Sadie Estle of Paulding and Alayna Ricker of Columbus Grove were both named to the first team.
All-NWC Volleyball
First Team
Kendall Bollenbacher (Lincolnview); Brianna Ebel (Lincolnview); Kylie Stackhouse (Bluffton); Sadie Estle (Paulding); Bailey Gregory (Crestview); Alayna Ricker (Columbus Grove); Madison Williams (Lincolnview); Laci McCoy (Crestview).
Second Team
Megan Light (Ada); Kristen Whitley (Allen East); Soraya Jackson (Allen East); McKayla Blankemeyer (Lincolnview); Delaney Deuel (Delphos Jefferson); Taylor Schwab (Bluffton); Leigha Egnor (Paulding).
Honorable Mention
Lauren Benroth (Columbus Grove); MaKailey Bermudez (Columbus Grove); Janae Pease (Paulding); Jalynn Parrett (Paulding); Shay Schroeder (Columbus Grove).
