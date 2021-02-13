The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, which Defiance College has been a member of since 2000, announced on Tuesday an adjustment to its decision for spectators at all remaining indoor athletic competitions during the 2020-21 academic year.
The new conference-wide policy regarding the attendance of spectators is being left to the discretion of each host institution. Additionally, each school has also agreed to honor any visiting institution’s stated desire to compete in an arena without spectators.
Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, Defiance will allow limited and controlled spectators. Families of its senior student-athletes who are competing in indoor sports will be able to attend home athletic events. A decision on upcoming outdoor events will be made at a late time.
The volleyball program is scheduled to honor its seniors on Tuesday when the Yellow Jackets host rival Bluffton University at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 20, the women’s basketball team is slated to have its Senior Day when DC is at home against Mount St. Joseph University at 4 p.m.
On Jan. 13, due to rising health concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus, the HCAC Council of Presidents and Defiance decided to not allow spectators at any athletic events until at least Feb. 15.
DC continues to live video stream the majority of its home athletic events. Links to those video streams are available on each sport’s schedule at www.DefianceAthletics.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.