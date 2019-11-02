Following Friday night’s week 10 football action, area squads earned postseason berths in Division IV, VI and VII. As of press time Friday night, the following is the likely seeds and potential matchups for area squads headed to week 11.
Division IV Region 14
No. 3 Wauseon (8-2) — clinched home game. Likely opponents: Milan Edison (7-3), Clyde (6-4) or Bellevue (6-4).
No. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3) — clinched playoff spot. Likely opponent: at Shelby (7-3).
Division VI Region 23
No. 2 Liberty Center (9-1) — clinched home game. Likely opponent: Allen East (9-1).
No. 3 Archbold (9-1) — clinched home game. Likely opponent: Coldwater (8-2).
No. 8 Fairview (9-1) — clinched playoff spot. Likely opponent: at Lima Central Catholic (9-1).
Division VII Region 26
No. 1 Leipsic (9-1) — clinched top seed. Likely opponent: Sycamore Mohawk (6-4).
No. 2 Patrick Henry (7-3) — clinched home game. Likely opponent: Edon (7-3).
No. 5 Edgerton (8-2) — clinched playoff spot. Likely opponent: at McComb (8-2).
No. 7 Edon (7-3) — clinched playoff spot: Likely opponent: at Patrick Henry (7-3).
