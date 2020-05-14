Following a vote by the Leipsic board of education on Monday to leave the Blanchard Valley Conference after the 2021-22 school year, Leipsic now turns towards its future on the gridiron in sports competition.
"It was a difficult decision, it wasn't something we just decided in the last week or two," explained Leipsic athletic director Gary Kreinbrink, who also serves as girls basketball coach. "The administration, our extracurricular committee team has been looking at it for a number of years.
"We are somewhat concerned because the smallest schools that play football in Ohio are in our league and then on the other side you've got Division V, potentially Division IV schools playing as well. In the last 30-40 years, a lot has changed in our league. Smaller schools can't provide junior high or junior varsity teams on a daily basis so we decided to take a look at all our options."
Leipsic has been a member of the Blanchard Valley Conference since 1965 and as an all-sports member since 1971.
Though the next step has not been set in stone, an option did open up on Wednesday as the Northwest Conference extended an invitation to join the conference, per a tweet from The (Findlay) Courier.
Kreinbrink noted, however, that multiple paths are still available for the Vikings.
"We are looking at all our options," said the Leipsic AD. "Football-only is an option, becoming a full member is an option. We've been in contact with other schools about a new league and other options are out there. We have an extracurricular committee meeting tonight and we'll talk more about those options. We're looking to have something on this in the next week or so."
According to the Courier's contact with NWC president Brad Mendenhall, the offer to Leipsic is the only offer extended to join the NWC so far.
"We were looking at the GMC, NWC, BVC, schools that might be interested in getting together that are close from a travel perspective," added Kreinbrink. "We received the invitation from the NWC. We haven't accepted it yet, we're looking at all the aspects, whether it's all sports, what year do we start. All those things are in play. We want to do things that are best for Leipsic students long term."
Kreinbrink was frank about the impetus behind the decision.
"When it comes down to it, it's a football decision," said Kreinbrink. "If all the schools in the Putnam County League had football, it'd be a different situation. We have to find another are to play football and that can be problematic as it forces us to look at being in two leagues, which has its advantages and its disadvantages."
Columbus Grove and Pandora-Gilboa are also dual conference members, competing in all sports with Leipsic in the PCL while playing football in the Northwest Conference and Blanchard Valley Conference, respectively.
The Paulding school board approved a move to leave the Northwest Conference and join the GMC on March 17. Paulding and Leipsic were NWC football colleagues in 1962-63 before the former joined the league as a full member in 1967. Paulding was a charter member of the GMC from 1962-74.
