After taking advantage of eight Ottawa errors in a season-opening victory, miscues did in the Napoleon River Bandits on Thursday in a 7-3 loss to Findlay Post 3 in American Legion baseball action at Defiance High School.
The Bandits (1-1) committed four errors and that, combined with 16 stranded runners, were too much to overcome despite five errors by visiting Findlay.
Findlay tallied three runs in the first inning and while Napoleon clawed back with runs in the first, third and sixth frames to tie things headed to the seventh, the Bandits surrendered four runs in the next two frames in their first defeat of the year.
Zack Rosebrook (Napoleon) took the hard-luck loss for the Bandits, which saw Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) and Caden Craft (Ayersville) combine with Rosebrook to allow just two hits by Findlay but issue nine walks.
Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) tallied three base hits while Dade Robinson (Defiance) had two singles.
The River Bandits will make their first true road trip Friday evening at Piqua Legion at 6 p.m.
Findlay 300 000 130 - 7 2 5
Napoleon 101 001 000 - 3 6 4
Records: Findlay 1-1, Napoleon 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Seth Sleesman. Others: Caleb Wilkenson.
Losing pitcher: Zack Rosebrook (1.2 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Breven Deckrosh, Caden Craft.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Nathaniel Adkins 3 singles; Dade Robinson 2 singles.
