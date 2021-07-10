MINNETONKA, Minn. — Napoleon Post 300 got off to a much better start in tournament action at Minnetonka High School on Friday morning as the River Bandits picked up wins over Excelsior (Minn.) Post 259 and East Ridge (Woodbury, Minn.) Post 501 by scores of 2-1 and 5-2, respectively.
In the first game against Excelsior, the River Bandits (22-8) were held scoreless for the first six innings and trailed 1-0 heading into the seventh. A leadoff walk to Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) and a one-out walk to Austin Lichty (Antwerp) set the table for a two-out at-bat for Breven Deckrosh (Bryan).
After a passed ball advanced the Bandit runners, the former Golden Bear powered a pitch to right field to score both Rubinstein and Lighty and give Napoleon the lead.
Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) came on to finish off a complete-game effort with two popouts and a groundout, capping a solid day with no earned runs allowed, four hits, three strikeouts and no walks. Deckrosh finished with the only two hits of the day for the Bandits.
In the second contest of the day, Post 300 got off to a better start with three runs in the first inning as the duo of Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) and Rubinstein combined to hold East Ridge to just one hit with eight strikeouts.
A one-out single, a walk, and an infield error allowed East Ridge to score its two runs in the top of the sixth but a passed ball, an RBI double from Altaffer and an RBI sacrifice bunt from Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) in the first inning staked out an early lead with a pair of insurance runs in the third via a Woods sacrifice fly and an RBI knock from Dade Robinson (Defiance) was more than enough cushion.
With their Friday slate complete, the River Bandits will take on Brainerd (Minn.) Post 255 at 2 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday before a 4:30 p.m. tilt against Wausau (Wis.) and a 9 a.m. game Sunday to round out the trip against Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42.
Napoleon 000 000 2 — 2 2 2
Excelsior 000 001 0 — 1 4 1
Records: Napoleon 21-8.
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Matt Kelly (1 inning, 2 runs, 1 earned, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Fritz Meyer (6 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 8 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Breven Deckrosh 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Excelsior) — 4 singles.
East Ridge 000 002 0 — 2 1 3
Napoleon 302 000 x — 5 4 2
Records: Napoleon 22-8.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Bergman (6 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 hit, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Save: Tanner Rubinstein (1 inning, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Reiyen (3 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 hits, 1 strikeout, 6 walks). Other: Riley Schwellenback.
Leading hitters: (East Ridge) — 1 single. (Napoleon) — Blake Altaffer single, double; Kaleb Woods 2 RBIs.
