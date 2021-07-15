After missing out on a 2020 summer season and fresh off a swing through Minnesota to cap a 33-game regular season, the Napoleon Post 300 River Bandits have their sights set on turning the page and beginning a trek through the Legion postseason.
That schedule begins Friday with a matchup against Findlay Post 3 at Defiance High School at 7 p.m. as the 24-9 River Bandits get things going in the Region 1 postseason.
A mixture of some sometimes-potent bats (.314 team batting average, 83 extra-base hits) and balanced pitching (five pitchers with at least three wins) has provided some key depth for the Bandits.
The Bandits’ postseason will begin against Findlay, a team that Napoleon split its two regular-season contests against.
Findlay got the best of Napoleon 7-3 in the Bandits’ second game of the season on June 3 at Defiance High School before the Bandits picked up a road win over Post 3 on June 23 by a 6-3 margin.
“We’ve had an opportunity to see their top four pitchers,” said Donsbach of the familiarity with Findlay heading into the postseason. “They’re high-velocity guys (so having seen them), it gives maybe not necessarily comfort but you’re not going in blind. We haven’t shown them the guys that they’re going to see Friday night. They’re well coached, they’re fundamentally sound and we’re going to have to field bunts.”
The Napoleon win saw Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) and Caden Craft (Ayersville) combine to allow just four hits and strike out 14 over nine innings of work.
After a midseason swoon in late June-early July that saw the Bandits drop four straight in Adrian, Mich. and Kokomo, Ind. to move to 17-8 on July 2, Napoleon has won seven of its last eight contests, including a 4-1 showing in pool play at the Gopher Classic in Minnetonka, Minn.
“When we were over in Kokomo ... we did not play well at all. It wasn’t embarrassment but a little of, hey we need to pick it up,” said Donsbach of the recent surge by the River Bandits. “When we do everything and we’re focused and playing to our level, this team is as good a Bandit team as we’ve had and I think they’re starting to figure that out a little bit.”
Looking ahead, if Napoleon defeats Findlay Friday, the Bandits will advance to the winner’s bracket final on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Park in Ottawa.
Ottawa and Pemberville will meet Friday with the winner battling Toledo Saturday at noon. That noon victor will meet Napoleon if the Bandits prevail.
If Findlay knocks off Napoleon, the Bandits will tumble to the loser’s bracket and a 9 a.m. tilt Saturday at Ottawa against the Ottawa-Pemberville loser. The winner of that elimination game will meet the loser of Saturday’s noon game with Toledo and Ottawa/Pemberville at 3 p.m.
The Region 1 district championship game will be played Sunday at 4 p.m. in Ottawa with a second game scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday evening in Ottawa if necessary.
The American Legion state tournament is scheduled for July 27-31 at Beavers Field in Lancaster with the Region 1 champion facing off against the Region 7 representative on July 27 at 4 p.m.
A key cog in the Bandit lineup has been Bryan grad and Owens Community College commit Breven Deckrosh, who has tattooed the baseball for 57 hits and a .504 average while raking 14 doubles, seven triples, six home runs, 56 RBIs and 49 runs scored — all team highs.
“I’ve just been able to relax at the plate and not press as much as in the spring,” said Deckrosh of his summer success. “It feels really good to be part of that surge because everybody’s getting along and I feel like right now we’re just kinda clicking together.”
Austin Lichty (Antwerp) has 21 hits and a .362 average as a leadoff bat in the Bandit lineup with Montpelier’s Blake Altaffer (Ohio Northern, .349, 30 hits, six doubles, 22 RBIs) and Tylor Yahraus (.263, 25 hits, 18 RBIs, 13 steals) and Napoleon’s Kaleb Woods (.318, 27 hits, five doubles, 26 RBIs, 28 runs) providing a solid battery.
Caleb Frank (Fairview, .364, 32 hits, two triples, 20 RBIs, 26 runs, 11 steals), Dade Robinson (Defiance, .267, 16 hits, 12 RBIs) and Hunter Hamilton (Delta, Defiance College, .321, 25 hits, 17 RBIs, 24 runs) will also be relied on for contributions at the dish along with catcher Nolan Schafer (Tinora, .241, 13 hits, four doubles, 15 runs).
Altaffer will get the start on the mound for the River Bandits against Findlay with a 4-1 record, 48 strikeouts and a 0.37 ERA in 38 innings pitched on the season. The depth of the rotation will provide plenty of trouble for opposing hitters with arms like Craft (3-2, 40.1 innings, 57 strikeouts, 1.39 ERA, two saves), Frank (4-1, 23 innings, 26 strikeouts, 1.22 ERA, one save), Bergman (4-0, 23 innings, 35 strikeouts, 2.74 ERA), Lichty (2-1, 22.1 innings, 24 strikeouts, 4.70 ERA) and Rubinstein (3-1, 19.1 innings, 23 strikeouts, 1.81 ERA, one save) as options.
“Our pitching is as good as it’s been in the River Bandits as long as I can remember,” said Donsbach of the balance of pitching options. “We don’t have the seriously-high velocity guys we’ve had in the past but in terms of command of secondary pitches and being in the strike zone, these guys are as good as anybody we’ve had.”
The staff saw five pitchers combine for an unorthodox 11-3 no-hitter against Pemberville on June 10 as Bergman, Altaffer, Rubinstein, Lichty and Cole Vasquez (Edon) combined to fan 19 in the effort.
The Bandits have not claimed the district championship since Donsbach’s first season as head coach in 2017 but did compete in the national regional tournament in 2018 as regional host.
After a string of seasons from 2009-14 with five district championships in six seasons, the program is hungry to bring back the success of past Bandit squads.
“The greatest joy is seeing the dogpile at the end of the state tournament, for me personally,” said Donsbach. “In the end, what really makes it successful is getting to Lancaster and getting it done and then moving past that. To continue that tradition is most important to me and hopefully to these guys.”
