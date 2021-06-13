TROY - Napoleon Post #300 earned a split on Saturday at the Troy tournament, falling to Sidney Post #217 7-1 before scoring a 15-11 win in four innings against Akron A’s.
In the opener, the River Bandits fell behind 3-0 after the first inning and trailed 5-0 after three. Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) drove in the lone run for the Bandits, while Hunter Hamilton (Delta) hit a single and a double and Breven Beckrosh (Bryan) added a triple.
In a wild second game of the day, Napoleon Post #300 tallied four runs in the fourth, the final inning played, to score a 15-11 win over Akron A’s.
The only other inning where the River Bandits scored was the second, when they tallied 11 to take an 11-4 lead. Akron came back to tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the second and five in the third.
Tanner Rubinstein pitched the final 1 ⅓ innings in relief to secure the win.
Deckrosh had four hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in three runs for the River Bandits. Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) also drove in three runs. Austin Lichty (Antwerp) and Altaffer each drove in two runs.
Napoleon 000 100 0 - 1 5 2
Sidney 302 101 x - 7 10 1
Winning pitcher: Bertke (7 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Austin Lichty (5.1 innings, 10 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Cole Vasquez.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Hunter Hamilton single, double; Breven Deckrosh triple; Blake Altaffer single, RBI. (Sidney) - Booth triple, RBI; Schlogs 2 singles, double; Ketner 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Lessing single, double, 2 RBIs; Bertke double; Keller RBI.
Napoleon 0(11)0 4 - 15 12 3
Akron A’s 425 0 - 11 7 5
Record: Napoleon 6-2.
Winning pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh 2 singles, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Caleb Frank double; Austin Lichty single, double, 2 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus single, 3 RBIs; Blake Altaffer 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Mich Bok single, RBI.
