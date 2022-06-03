The Napoleon River Bandits had both the sticks and sliders serving on Friday in their second game of the season, plating 12 runs in the fourth inning and overwhelming Pemberville 20-3 at Craig Rutter Field at Defiance College.
On the mound, starter Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished with three runs and two hits allowed in six frames, striking out nine before Lucas Gerken (Napoleon) came on for a scoreless seventh for the River Bandits.
At the plate, leadoff hitter DJ Newman (Archbold) was tough to tame, slamming two doubles and a three-run home run in five at-bats to finish with a whopping eight RBIs. Nolan Schafer (Tinora), Abe DeLano (Ayersville), Dade Robinson (Defiance) and Micah Bok (Holgate) all had multi-hit days against Pemberville.
The River Bandits will return to the diamond on Sunday with a doubleheader against Findlay at 1 and 3 p.m. before hosting Tiffin on Tuesday at Defiance College.
Pemberville 000 003 0 — 3 3 0
Napoleon 030 (12)50 x — 20 16 0
Records: Napoleon 2-0.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Bergman (6 innings, 3 runs, 2 earned, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Lucas Gerken.
Losing pitcher: Will Nissen (3.1 innings, 11 runs, 10 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Reiter, Marten, AJ Rubeis.
Leading hitters: (Pemberville) — Allen Sterling double, 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) — DJ Newman 2 doubles, home run, 3 runs, 8 RBIs; Nolan Schafer double, triple, 2 RBIs; Abe DeLano single, double, 3 RBIs; Dade Robinson single, double, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Micah Bok 2 singles, 3 runs: Breven Deckrosh triple; Wade Liffick double; Kaleb Woods 3 RBIs.
