MINNETONKA, Minn. — The Napoleon River Bandits moved to 4-0 in pool play at the Gopher Classic Tournamentwith a pair of wins on Saturday before falling 4-0 to Gillette (Wyo.) Post 42 on Sunday to cap off the team’s 33-game regular season slate.
Napoleon Post 300 (24-9) saw its seven-game win streak snapped by Gillette as both teams combined for three hits apiece and Roughrider pitcher Matt Newtin struck out eight and did not issue a walk to stifle the Bandits. Caden Craft (Ayersville) also struck out eight over seven frames before allowing three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Blake Altaffer (Montpelier), Austin Lichty (Antwerp) and Nolan Schafer (Tinora) each singled for Post 300.
On Saturday, the Bandits got off to a solid afternoon start with an 11-5 win over Brainerd (Minn.) Post 255. After Brainerd put up three runs in the top of the first, Napoleon answered with a pair in the bottom of the frame as Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) followed a Schafer double with a two-run dinger to right field. Brainerd again counted with three runs in the fourth to go up 5-2 but the Bandits again had an answer with a four-spot in the fourth and five runs over the next two innings to seize control.
Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) laced an RBI single with the bases loaded before Hunter Hamilton (Delta) cleared the bags with a three-run triple with two outs in the fourth. Deckrosh added an RBI double in the fifth, along with a run-scoring knock from Kaleb Woods (Napoleon), while Altaffer got in on the action in the sixth with a bases-loaded three-run double to right. Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) picked up the win with three innings of scoreless relief.
In Saturday’s second game, Napoleon drew first blood against Wausau (Wis.) on an RBI knock from Caleb Frank in the first inning, tied things up at 2-2 in the second on an error before Woods blasted a bases-clearing triple to put the Bandits up 5-2. Dade Robinson (Defiance) added an RBI sacrifice fly to score Woods.
Wausau put together four runs in the third inning to tie things up but Napoleon had the final volley in the fourth as Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) laced a leadoff single and Deckrosh followed with his sixth home run of the summer and second of the day.
Adkins earned his second win on the day in relief with 4.2 frames of scoreless ball and four strikeouts.
With their Minnesota swing complete, the Bandits will now focus their attention on the postseason and a Friday tilt against Findlay Post 3 in District 1 tournament action at Defiance High School at 7 p.m.
Sunday
Napoleon 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
Gillette 010 003 x - 4 3 0
Records: Gillette 42-26, Napoleon 24-9.
Winning pitcher: Matt Newtin (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Caden Craft (6 innings, 4 runs, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - 3 singles. (Gillette) - Cory Schilling double; Jason Fink double; Brody Richardson 2 RBIs.
Saturday
Brainerd 300 200 0 - 5 6 1
Napoleon 200 423 x - 11 10 0
Records: Napoleon 24-8.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (3 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Other: Austin Lichty.
Losing pitcher: Carter Springer (5 innings, 8 runs, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 3 walks). Other: Matt Karlson.
Leading hitters: (Brainerd) - Eli Roberts 2 singles; Nash Sletton 2 singles; Isaac Hansen double, 2 runs; Jonathan Benson double, 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh double, home run, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Nolan Schafer single, double, 2 runs; Kaleb Woods 2 singles; Hunter Hamilton triple, 3 RBIs; Blake Altaffer double, 3 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus 2 runs.
Napoleon 105 200 0 - 8 10 0
Wausau 024 000 0 - 6 9 3
Records: Napoleon 23-8, Wausau 9-6.
Winning pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (4.2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Micah Bok.
Losing pitcher: TJ Condon (5 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Nate Woehlert.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh single, double, home run, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Dade Robinson single, double; Kaleb Woods triple, 3 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus 2 runs. (Wausau) - Isaiah Piscitelo single, triple; Greg Glovinski 2 doubles; TJ Condon 2 singles; Cole Osness double; Jacob Hamann 2 RBIs; Wyatt Smael 2 runs.
