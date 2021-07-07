GREENVILLE — Napoleon Post 300 tallied its fourth straight victory, bashing 21 hits in a lopsided 17-6 victory over Greenville Post 140 at Sater Heights Park on Tuesday.
The River Bandits (20-8) found themselves in a dogfight early as a 4-0 lead through three innings evaporated with a four-spot from Greenville (15-11) in the bottom of the third inning.
From then on, Napoleon’s bats did plenty of the talking with four runs in the top of the fourth inning. Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) led off the frame with a single on the first pitch of the frame and a walk and a Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) single later, Caleb Frank (Fairview) laced an RBI single past the shortstop.
Dade Robinson (Defiance) and Caden Craft (Ayersville) added sacrifice outs to score runs before Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) chipped in a bases-loaded RBI single to center field to take an 8-4 lead.
After the Thunder plated a run in the fourth, Napoleon slammed the door shut with a five-run, five-hit outing at the dish. Hunter Hamilton (Delta) and Yahraus tallied RBI singles before Woods struck again with a three-run homer to center field for a 13-5 advantage.
The run support was plenty for a two-pitcher effort on the bump for the Bandits. Starter Austin Lichty (Antwerp) pitched three innings, scattering four hits while striking out three before Craft came on for the final four frames.
Napoleon will return to home digs with a single game against Pemberville Post 183 at Defiance College’s Craig Rutter Field at 6 p.m. before departing for a regular-season-ending slate of five games in Minnetonka, Minn. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Napoleon 013 405 4 - 17 21 4
Greenville 004 101 0 - 6 6 1
Records: Napoleon 20-8, Greenville 15-11.
Winning pitcher: Austin Lichty (3 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Caden Craft.
Losing pitcher: Alex Kolb (3.2 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 10 hits, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Brody Williams, Ben Ruhenkamp.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Tanner Rubinstein single, double, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Kaleb Woods 2 singles, home run, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Dade Robinson 3 singles; Blake Altaffer 3 singles, 2 runs; Tylor Yahraus 2 singles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Caden Craft 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Caleb Frank 2 singles; Breven Deckrosh double, 2 RBIs; Hunter Hamilton 2 RBIs; Micah Bok 2 runs. (Greenville) - Carson Bey 2 doubles; Logan Stastny single, home run, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Dawson Stephens double, 2 RBIs.
