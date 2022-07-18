Napoleon Legion Post 300 won their second-straight district title and 15th title in 25 years with a 7-1 win over Findlay Legion at Defiance High School on Monday night.
The win gets them back to the state tournament where last year they fell one win short of winning the tournament.
“We’ll have 11 returners from last year so it’s an unfinished business approach,” River Bandits head coach Chad Donsbach said of the upcoming trip to Lancaster. “After we lost last year, three or four guys came up to me and said ‘we got the guys in mind to go get it done next year.’ We got over the first hurdle and now we have to go down and take care of business for the second hurdle.”
The tournament is scheduled to be played in Lancaster, Ohio from Sunday, July 24 to Friday, July 29 next week.
The River Bandits found themselves on the board first in the bottom of one as Tyler Yahraus (Montpelier) clubbed a one-out single, Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) followed that with a double and Mark Butler (Defiance) brought Yahraus in on a sacrifice fly to right.
After a quiet first inning for Findlay in the first against Napoleon starter DJ Newman (Archbold), they were able to tag the third earned run against the Blue Streak alumni with back-to-back doubles from Andrew Stechschulte and Jordan Vallejo in the second.
“We went off script a little with those two doubles. We sped up their bats a little bit and they hurt us,” Donsbach said.
Napoleon didn’t respond until the third inning when they got a run on a Wade Liffick (Defiance) ground ball single to center field that scored Nolan Schafer (Tinora), who singled with one out earlier in the inning.
Then in the fourth the Bandits continued to add on, putting up a three spot in the inning. The first run came in on a Deckrosh RBI single. The two other runs both came in on a two-RBI single from Schafer that never left the infield. Yahraus was able to score from second on the throw to get Schafer at first and when the throw to get Yahraus at home got by the catcher, a hustling Deckrosh came around to score from first.
The three runs marked what would be six of seven runs for the Bandits coming across with two outs in the contest.
“We’ve been really good with two outs all year. Somewhere around 35% of our RBIs have come with two outs,” Donsbach said. “The lineup that I can run out there every day is very deep and you might get the first two guys out but we are going to keep coming at you.”
Napoleon’s two insurance runs to make the score 7-1 after five both came with two outs as Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) singled in Liffick and Newman doubled in Woods.
Neither team scored in the sixth or seventh as Newman, following those back-to-back doubles in the second, allowed just three baserunners in the final four frames. His final line was seven innings, four hits, one run, 13 strikeouts and one walk.
“When we got back on script, it was the DJ that we all know and love and expect to have every night out there. He was still throwing 91 in the seventh so that’s always nice to have,” Donsbach said.
At the plate, Newman, Deckrosh and Liffick all logged multiple hits going 2-for-4 on the day. Schafer was the only batter for the Bandits that drove in multiple RBIs with his two-run RBI single.
Findlay 010 000 0 — 1 4 1
Napoleon 101 320 x — 7 10 0
Records: Napoleon 38-4.
Winning Pitcher: DJ Newman (7 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: Andrew Stechschulte (5 innings, 10 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Mason Johnson.
Leading Hitters: (Findlay) — Jordan Vallejo double; Andrew Stechschulte double. (Napoleon) — Breven Deckrosh double, single; DJ Newman double, single; Nolan Schafer 2 RBIs; Wade Liffick 2 singles.
