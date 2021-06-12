TROY — Caleb Frank put together a great day for the Napoleon River Bandits on Friday in tournament action at Troy.
Frank (Fairview) earned the save, earning a strikeout for the final out of the game for the River Bandits in a 7-4 win over Hillsboro. Austin Lichty (Antwerp) hit a single and double for the Bandits while Dade Robinson (Defiance) smacked a solo home run. Caden Craft (Ayersville) nearly went the distance, striking out eight over 6.2 frames.
In the second game of the day, Frank went the distance for Napoleon, striking out six without a walk before stepping to the plate in the seventh inning and ripping an RBI walk-off single to beat Lancaster 6-5.
Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) and Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) each had a pair of base knocks for the Bandits (5-1), which will return to action Saturday at 11 a.m. against Sidney.
Hillsboro 200 000 2 — 4 4 3
Napoleon 121 300 x — 7 7 2
Records: Napoleon 4-1, Hillsboro 2-4.
Winning pitcher: Caden Craft (6.2 innings, 2 runs, 2 hits, 8 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Nathaniel Adkins, Caleb Frank.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Austin Lichty single, double; Dade Robinson home run.
Lancaster 002 300 0 — 5 7 3
Napoleon 001 120 2 — 6 9 3
Records: Napoleon 5-1, Lancaster 1-5.
Winning pitcher: Caleb Frank (7 innings, 5 runs, 2 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Breven Deckrosh 2 singles; Tylor Yahraus 2 singles.
