After the COVID-19 pandemic called off the 2020, Napoleon Post #300 is back for another summer of River Bandit baseball. The Bandits are looking to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

 Randy Roberts/C-N Photo

PEMBERVILLE — Five pitchers for Napoleon Post No. 300 combined to toss a no-hitter as the River Bandits returned to American Legion baseball action with an 11-3 win at Pemberville Post No. 183 on Thursday.

Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) went the first two innings before giving way to Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) on the mound. Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon), Cole Vasquez (Edon) and Austin Lichty (Antwerp) combined to go the final four frames.

The five pitchers combined to strike out 19 Pemberville batters.

The Bandits took a 3-0 lead after three innings and extended the lead to 8-2 after six innings. Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) hit a single and a pair of doubles and drove in three runs.

Napoleon 021 104 030 — 11 14 4

Pemberville 000 101 100 — 3 0 2

Record: Napoleon 3-1.

Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (3 innings, 0 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts). Others: Jackson Bergman, Tanner Rubinstein, Cole Vasquez, Austin Lichty.

Losing pitcher: Mikey Brzeczek (4 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts). Others: Colby Vandusen, Tyler Henderson, Seth Walter.

Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Breven Deckrosh single, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs; Austin Lichty 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Nathaniel Adkins 2 RBIs; Kaleb Woods double; Caleb Frank 2 singles.

